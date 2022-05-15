Finnish President Dials Putin To Discuss NATO Membership Amid Reports Of Strained Ties

Nearly two days after Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced joining the NATO military alliance, citing evolving security situation, he held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday. However, the talk between the two presidents did not go well as President Vladimir said that the relations between the two neighbours could be “negatively affected” if Finland follows through with its plans. According to the statement released by Kremlin Press Service, Putin told his Finland counterpart that the abandonment of its traditional policy of military neutrality would be an error. Putin stressed that there are no threats to Finland’s security.

🇷🇺🇫🇮📞 President #Putin spoke over the phone with President @niinisto.



Presidents exchanged views on the announced decision by Finland’s leadership to apply for #NATO membership.



Vladimir Putin stressed there were no threats to Finland’s security.



🔗 https://t.co/iih2Rn0Hg5 pic.twitter.com/alcWc5q38u — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 14, 2022

"Such a change in the country’s foreign policy course could have a negative effect on Russia-Finland relations, which have been built over the course of many years in the spirit of neighbourliness and partnership cooperation and have a mutually beneficial nature," read the statement released by Kremlin. Meanwhile, Niinisto, in his reply told Putin that the security situation has changed drastically ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The discussion (with Putin) was straightforward and unambiguous and was held without exaggeration. Avoiding tensions was considered important," said Niinisto, Finland’s president's office, in a statement released after the conversation. "By joining NATO, Finland will strengthen its own security and assume its responsibilities," Niinisto said. The phone call was conducted on Finland’s initiative, Niinisto’s office said.

Zelenskyy praises Finland's willingness to apply for NATO membership

Earlier on Thursday, Niinisto said, "You (Russia) caused this. Look in the mirror." Responding to his remarks, Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow "will be forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security." Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Finland's willingness to apply for NATO membership while discussing defence cooperation and Ukraine's EU membership with Finland's President. On the other hand, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that his country is “not favourable” to Finland and Sweden's decision to join NATO.

What is NATO?

NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance between 27 European countries, two North American countries, and one Eurasian country. The organisation implements the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed on April 4, 1949. According to NATO, it is committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes. If diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military power to undertake crisis-management operations. These are carried out under the collective defence clause of NATO's founding treaty - Article 5 of the Washington Treaty or under a United Nations mandate, alone or in cooperation with other countries and international organisations.

Image: AP