A massive fire broke out on the first and second floor of the Azovstal steelworks in the besieged port city of Mariupol on Friday, where Azov fighters were still holed up in the basement. According to Ukraine’s Azov regiment, the fire was started as a result of a Russian airstrike on the facility.

On May 13, loud bomb explosions were heard as Russian troops pummelled the steel works that is the final holdout of the Ukraine’s fighters defending the strategic city to the South located near the Sea of Azov. The strike was conducted after all civilians had been evacuated from the sprawling steel plant. Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post that 38 Azov fighters were seriously wounded and that "very difficult" negotiations were ongoing to rescue them out.

Azovstal under the bombs. The first floors are on fire. And in the basement are our fighters. Ten people died in one of the underground hospitals. Lack of drugs. Doctors are forced to perform amputations even after simple injuries. 😞 pic.twitter.com/JPUsQYIN3B — Anna Kalashnikova (@UkrainianAK) May 10, 2022

"Mariupol. Azovstal. Right now. Azovstal is being attacked not only from the sky and with artillery, but again with tanks and is tried to be assaulted with manpower. Azovstal is on fire again after bombardment," Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to Mariupol mayor, posted on Telegram.

💪🏼 🇺🇦 The defenders of #Mariupol continue to attack the enemy from the positions they had previously captured on the territory of the #Azovstal plant.



And this is despite the constant use by the enemy of aviation, naval and cannon artillery, tanks and other weapons. pic.twitter.com/VFYWHjx500 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Andriushchenko said that so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic" Denis Pushilin said that he "had his hands free" as there were no civilians at Azovstal to attack the Ukrainian defenders. "I do not know what greater inhumanity in the attacks can be expected, but, given the statement, it is possible. If there is hell on earth, it is there. We all are deeply indebted to the Defenders of Mariupol," the mayor's adviser said in the telegram post.

Petro Andriushchenko/Telegram

Russian airstrikes severely damaged Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, per satellite photos. Credit: Maxar technologies

Russia’s defence ministry had announced that the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal plant was “complete.” It had also accused the Azov fighters of holding the Ukrainian civilians, including the women and children as “human shields.” Russia was using tanks and artillery heavily bombarding the plant after securing all its access. Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a victory in Mariupol last month, and had asked his Defense Minister to block the steelworks so that “not even a fly can pass through.”

Russian forces conducting 'storming operations' with artillery, air strikes

Russian forces have been conducting the "storming operations” with artillery and air strikes on the Azovstal, still held by the Azov Regiment. The fighters said in Telegram post that Russian aircraft had flown over the plant and conducted 8 sorties by strategic bombers. The plant had come under fire from the tanks, artillery fire and rockets. Relatives and supporters of the Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal steel plant had pleaded with the Ukrainian government to rescue them as Russian forces bombarded the Azovstal steelworks. Demonstrators, mostly women, marched for the Azov fighters chanting, “Save defenders of Mariupol, save Azovstal,” “Glory to the heroes of Mariupol,” and, “Save the military of Azovstal.”

“I want all the defenders who are there to return home so that they can continue a normal life with their children and relatives," a teary eyed Maria Zimareva, a relative of Azov battalion fighter reportedly said. “Nobody attempts to save them. There is nothing we can do except for gathering at such demonstrations and making demands on our authorities," another Mariupol resident Tetiana Pogorlova said. Father of an 18 year old fighter appealed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requesting him to "be a hero" and start an extraction procedure to save his son and others. “As a man to man, a father to a father, I implore you to save my son and his comrades,” Evheniy Suharnikov pleaded in an emotional discourse at a press conference, referring to Ankara's military extraction operations in the Middle East.

The Azov regiment said in a Telegram post that Russian troops are attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses at the plant using infantry. Russian warplanes carried out 38 sorties, bombing Azovstal, including four – by strategic bombers. While Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk had confirmed that all women, children, and the elderly had been evacuated, President Zelesnkyy had iterated that authorities were working on diplomatic options to rescue those still holed up inside the Azovstal plant.