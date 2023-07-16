Fired Commander's Comments Reveal Cracks Within Russian Military, Says UK MoD

UK defence officials have warned that Russia's military high command may encounter growing dissent from subordinates in the aftermath of the dismissal of a top commander who openly criticized Moscow's leadership. Major General Ivan Popov, formerly in charge of the 58th Combined Arms Army, claimed he was removed from his post due to his critical remarks regarding the Russian Ministry of Defense's lack of support for troops. This development has raised concerns within the ranks of Russia's armed forces.

The 58th Army, under General Popov's command, has played a crucial role in recent battles in Mariupol and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where it has been engaged in fierce combat with Ukraine since June 6. An audio clip shared on Wednesday by retired Russian Colonel General and Duma Deputy Andrey Gurulyov revealed Popov's scathing criticism.

What exactly did the former major general say?

According to a report from Newsweek, the former major general accused Moscow of sending inadequately equipped troops to the front lines in Ukraine, leading to unnecessary casualties. He specifically highlighted the absence of counter-battery combat tactics and artillery reconnaissance stations, which contributed to significant losses among Russian forces.

While Ukrainian attempts to breach the Russian ranks were unsuccessful, Popov lamented that the Russian military establishment "viciously beheaded the army" during the most challenging and intense phase of the conflict. He accused the senior military leadership of jeopardizing the troops' lives through their actions.

The UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) commented on the matter, stating that although dismissals of commanders have become routine since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, the removal of General Popov was notable becasue he was not removed for poor performance.

The MOD is of the view that Popov's comments point to the existence of serious disaffection among many officers towards the senior military leadership. These concerns align with those previously expressed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group, prior to his mutiny in June 2023. The British MOD update concluded that direct criticism from subordinates is expected to pose an increasing problem for Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Gerasimov.