First Batch Of Volunteers From UK Stationed Outside Kyiv to Help Fight Against Russia

The first batch of volunteers from the United Kingdom reached Ukraine on Monday, and are currently stationed outside Kyiv to help it fight against Russia. This is the first batch of British-based combat volunteers that reached Ukraine amid the ongoing war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine has requested several western countries to help Ukraine against the invasion from Russia.

To the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Government of Ukraine instituted the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine; a volunteer foreign legion military unit to help Ukrain fight war against Russia. Many youths in Europe are seen outside Ukraine's embassies to join the military unit, says the report from Insider. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on 27 February, that she supported British nationals joining the struggle.

President Zelenskyy spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the fourth time since the Russia Ukraine war. Zelenskyy took to his official Twitter handle to share the recent dialogue with Johnson. Both the leaders jointly condemned 'war crimes' and 'Nuclear terrorism'.

Continued dialogue with 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. Informed about countering the aggressor. Condemned nuclear terrorism and war crimes of Russia. Discussed further strengthening of sanctions against Russia and agreed on the next joint steps. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2022

EU divided over sanctions on Russia

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has voiced his support to Ukraine and favours strict sanctions on Russia as well as on Vladimir Putin. On Monday, Johnson met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss toughening the West's response to the invasion. Johnson already decided on laying 'six-point plan of action' for his meeting with two Prime Ministers. Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands stated during the press conference that sanctions must not pose "unmanageable risks" to European energy supplies. He wants Europe to lessen its dependency on Russian energy.

Germany on the other hand is not in the favour of imposing strict sanctions as Germany heavily depends on Russian Energy. So far there are no sanctions on Russian energy. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the proposal of a European embargo on Russia's oil and gas. Hungary will not support the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sector as this would threaten both the their national currency and welfare of Hungarian, said Hungary's Finance Minister,

Russia warned the UK and its allies over assistance to war struck Ukraine. The unilateral sanctions are affecting the Russian economy. Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, they will take proportionately tough retaliatory measures against London's sanctions.