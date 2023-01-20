First Delivery Of UN Humanitarian Aid Arrives Near Frontline Town Of Soledar In Ukraine

A UN spokesperson announced that the first shipment of UN humanitarian aid has been delivered to the area of Soledar, which is located near the front line in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, as per a report from the Guardian. According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA), a convoy of three trucks unloaded supplies including food, water, hygiene products, and medicine for around 800 people in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government.

The UN spokesperson did not give information about the precise location of the convoy or the measures taken to ensure its safety, but mentioned that the aid had been transported from Dnipro. He stated that the individuals in the area are in great need of aid, and they are glad that the convoy was able to reach them. He also announced that the UN is planning to send more aid convoys to the frontlines in the near future.

Russia says relations with U.S. at an all-time low

Meanwhile, Ukraine is also getting battle tanks from some western nations. The Kremlin has stated that Russia's relationship with the US is at an all-time low and there is no hope of it improving in the near future. As western defense ministers met at Ramstein air base in Germany to discuss providing further military aid to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that providing more tanks to Kyiv would not change the situation significantly.

He said that the West is under the "delusion" that Ukraine can win on the battlefield and that this will cause regret in the future. He further added that the involvement of NATO countries in the conflict is increasing, and it's escalating in an upward spiral. He also said that supplying advanced weapons to Ukraine will only add more problems for the country and its people. Many European countries, especially Germany, have been hesitant to provide tanks to Ukraine.