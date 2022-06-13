As the war continues to escalate unabated in Eastern Europe, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska stressed that Russia will not be able to ban Ukrainian education despite the continued destruction. "The occupiers can ban Ukrainian language lessons as much as they want, terrorize our teachers. But they will never ban Ukrainian education," she stated on Telegram. Expressing her concerns, Zelenska also emphasised that the current graduates of the schools have ruins instead of halls, and their holidays were also taken away amid the ongoing war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife further stated that she was recently fascinated with a photo project - a Chernihiv schoolchildren's graduation album, in which children were seen posing against the backdrop of shattered houses in their hometown. "It's hard to choose words for such photos because that's not how the photos of schoolchildren should be. This is not how they should remember the end of the school year," Zelenska noted. She also stated that life goes on even when the war lasts, adding that all the efforts are being made by the Ukrainian government to continue providing education to Ukrainian children.

According to her, this year a decision was made to conduct computer testing for admission to universities instead of the traditional external evaluation - a national multi-subject test in the Ukrainian language, mathematics, and history of Ukraine. "It is important that children from the temporarily occupied territories also have the opportunity to enter Ukrainian universities. They will be able to take entrance exams in the form of a remote individual oral interview or a creative competition," Zelenska remarked.

Ukraine's first lady Zelenska opens centre for refugees in Lithuania

It is significant to mention here that Ukraine’s First Lady also opened a centre for refugees in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on June 11. Zelenska said that Lithuania had sheltered thousands of people fleeing the Russian invasion and that the newly opened shelter would serve as a home to them. "We wanted Ukrainians who were forced to come to Lithuania because of the war to have a truly native place. So that the centre will be the place where it is possible to address any matter – help or communication," she stated, as per The Kyiv Independent.

Image: AP/Instagram/@olena_zelenska