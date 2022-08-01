First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Leaves Odessa Port, Likely To Reach Turkey On Aug 3

In accordance with a significant agreement with Russia, the first ship carrying 26,000 tons of corn has departed from a Ukrainian port and it is likely to arrive in Turkish ports on August 3. The ship departed the southern port of Odesa early on August 1, according to Turkish and Ukrainian officials. As per media reports, on August 3, the first vessel is anticipated to enter Turkish territorial seas.

The ships will next travel to Somalia, a journey that may take up to a month and a half, according to European Pravda, citing Turkish sources. In a statement released before the ship's departure, Turkey stated that the ship, which was sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone, would land in Lebanon and that additional shipments were scheduled for the upcoming weeks. The ship was carrying about 26,000 tonnes of corn, according to the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which was established in Istanbul as part of the agreement.

"Today Ukraine, together with partners, takes another step to prevent world hunger. Unlocking ports will provide at least $1 billion in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year," Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov posted on Facebook. Kubrakov also stated that 16 other ships were scheduled to depart from Odessa Region ports in the next weeks.

Ukrainian grain deal

Despite a pact reached by both parties to begin shipments, Russia has been blocking Ukrainian ports since February. The agreement reached last month by the UN and Turkey is supposed to last 120 days. If both parties agree, it can be renewed. The blockade of Ukraine's grain has triggered a global food crisis, with wheat-based products such as bread and pasta becoming more expensive, as well as cooking oils and fertiliser.

Under the terms of the agreement, Russia has pledged not to target ports while goods are in route, and Ukraine has agreed to direct cargo ships through mined waterways. Turkey, with UN backing, will monitor ships in order to alleviate Russian concerns about weapons smuggling.

The exports are projected to be concentrated on three southern Ukrainian ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny. However, the agreement was thrown into disarray less than 24 hours after it was reported that Russia fired two missiles at the port of Odesa.

Image: AP