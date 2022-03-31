First US, EU High-level Dialogue On Russia Discusses Ways To Further 'isolate' Moscow

The United States and European Union delegations on Wednesday met for their first high-level dialogue on Russia amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. The meeting was held in Washington, and the US-EU delegation discussed additional steps that they may take to further isolate Russia, the US State Department and European External Action Service said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland represented the United States in the US-EU High-Level meeting, while European External Action Service Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Enrique Mora represented the European Union. Both the representatives welcomed the coordination between the United States and the European Union in executing exceptional sanctions and export control actions in response to Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, according to the statement released. The delegation also discussed continued tight cooperation in coordination with the G7 to provide the stringent implementation of these actions.

"The European Union and the United States held today in Washington, DC, the first US-EU High-Level Dialogue on Russia... They also discussed additional steps to isolate Russia further from the US and EU economies and the international financial system [and] to impose severe costs on Russia for its actions," the statement said on Wednesday.

Delighted to welcome 🇪🇺 @eu_eeas counterpart @enriquemora_ today for the first meeting of the U.S.-EU high-level dialogue on Russia. The U.S. and EU stand united with Ukraine and will continue to work together to hold Putin accountable for his senseless and deadly war. pic.twitter.com/80EIZBtowJ — Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) March 30, 2022

EU and US continue to urge China to not undermine sanctions against Russia

According to the statement released on Wednesday, US-EU said that they "will continue to urge China not to circumvent nor undermine sanctions against Russia, and not to provide any form of support" to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Recently, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has appealed to Beijing to not help Russia “in any way” as Moscow continues to wage war on Ukraine. At the extraordinary NATO leaders’ summit in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the alliance has activated chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements considering that Russia did not rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons or biological weapons in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland said that the US and EU will work together to support Ukraine against Russia. "We will continue to work together with the EU and member states to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its unjust war of choice," Noland tweeted on Wednesday (local time).