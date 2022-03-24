Following multiple international sanctions in view of its ongoing aggressive military operations in Ukraine, the international rating agency Fitch Ratings has also stepped in and canceled the ratings of all the Russian companies hit by the sanctions until April 15, 2022, a deadline imposed by the European Union (EU).

This came at a time when Russia continues to face severe economic sanctions from International companies followed by suspensions of operations in the country. In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 23, the rating agency said,

In order to comply with European Union sanctions, Fitch Ratings intends to withdraw its ratings on all relevant Russian entities and their subsidiaries. The ratings will be withdrawn in advance of the 15 April 2022 deadline imposed by the EU.



Notably, on March 7, 2022, the Fitch Group had announced the suspension of its commercial operations in Russia followed by another one on March 11, 2022, when it had downgraded 10 Russian companies' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CC'. The new restrictions are likely to impair the companies' ability to service debt.

Following this on March 15, 2022, the European Union announced a ban on providing credit ratings to legal persons, entities, or bodies established in Russia.

EU Sanctions on Russia

While the western countries along with the European Union are continuously targeting Russia as a punishment for invading Ukraine, the EU is still looking forward to beefing up the restrictions on Russia. Some of its restrictions include a ban on export and import from Russia especially arms and ammunition, aviation goods, iron and steel, luxury goods, oil refining among others. Following this, financial sanctions have been also imposed on Russian banks, individuals, and companies followed by a ban has been also imposed on Russian aircraft to land or fly over the territory of the Union.



Image: AP/Twitter/@FitchRatings