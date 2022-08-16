Five European Men Plead Not Guilty To Mercenary Charges In Russia-backed Court

Five European men have pleaded not guilty to charges of mercenarism in a court administered by Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine. The men face trial in a Russian-backed separatist court in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Sky News reported. All five men, including Swede Mathias Gustafsson, a Croatian man Vjekoslav Prebeg and Britons Andrew Hill, John Harding and Dylan Healy have pleaded not guilty to mercenary charges and "undergoing training to seize power by force."

They could face a possible death penalty under the laws of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. The next hearing in their court case is due to take place in October.

Dylan Healy was reportedly working as an aid worker and was captured at a checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia in April along with another British man Paul Urey. Urey died in custody in July after being charged with "mercenary activities," as per the Sky News report. Andrew Hill, a military volunteer was captured by Russian armed forces in April. John Harding has been fighting in Ukraine's Donbass region since 2018 before he was captured. In July, John Harding requested the UK government to help him after he was told he could face the death sentence. Earlier in June, the court sentenced to death two other British men - Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner.

Russia claims to have struck Ukrainian army positions

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov claimed that Russian warplanes hit Ukrainian army positions in Kherson and Donetsk regions. Konashenkov claimed that Russian forces struck a facility in Kharkiv and killed at least 100 and injured 50 "mercenaries" from Poland and Germany, according to AP.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov claimed that seven civilians, including an 80-year-old woman, were injured by shelling of Russian forces that struck residential buildings. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces claimed to have repelled more than a dozen attacks carried out by Russian forces in east and north part of Ukraine. The statement of Russia and Ukraine comes amid the war which continues for 174 days, since Russia President Vladimir Putin-led nation invaded its neighbouring country on February 24.

(Inputs from AP)