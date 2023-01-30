Five Killed, Several Injured As Ukraine Strikes On Rail Bridge In Zaporizhzhia From HIMARS

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, reports have emerged that recent shelling by Russian troops has killed three people and injured five others in the port city of Kherson. According to a report published in The Guardian, Kherson's regional military administration said on its Telegram channel that this attack was carried out to destroy a hospital, school, bus station, post office, bank, and residential buildings in the area.

This development has come as Russia, on the other side, blamed Ukrainian troops for carrying out an attack in the Zaporizhzhia region, also in Ukraine's south, where four people were killed in a railway bridge strike. "Ukraine on Sunday carried out an attack from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher on a railroad bridge across the Molochnaya river," the Russian-installed head of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on social media.

Ukrainian HIMARS attack on the road bridge in Zaporizhzhia kills five people

"Four people from the railroad brigade were killed, and five were injured," Balitsky added. Notably, the bridge is located in a village in the northern region, which is controlled by Russian troops in the city of Melitopol, where repair work was underway, Balitsky said. He further went on to say that this targeted strike by Ukrainian forces on a civilian facility was "another crime against civilians." Although Russia claims that its forces have successfully annexed the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, along with nearby areas in the east, reports suggest that Ukraine continues to have half control over these territories.

These developments have come at a time when Britain has decided to send a total of 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks (MBTs) to the war-ravaged nation, along with ammunition, training, and logistical support. The UK had promised MBTS to Kyiv before, and Germany and the United States followed suit this week by promising Abrams tanks and Leopard.

Britain's armed forces, on the other side, are working with Ukrainian troops to avoid deployments of its Challenger 2 tanks at high-risk areas, reported Sputnik. "If a tank is destroyed or disabled, the first option is always to try and self-recover." "You tow it with another tank or use a specialist armoured repair and recovery vehicle—which looks like a tank with a crane," a defence source told the outlet, adding that the "worst case scenario" would be one where the tank is destroyed as the front line collapses and friendly forces are forced to fall back.

Image: AP