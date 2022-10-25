At Least Five Injured Following Car Bomb Explosion In Russia-occupied Melitopol Amid War

At least five people have been injured in an explosion that took place near the office of ZaTV in the Russian-occupied region of Melitopol. The victims include employees of the ZaTV company and civilians, RIA Novosti reported. The explosion damaged the facade and windows of the building. Emergency services have been deployed to the explosion site.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed occupied Zaporizhzhia official, told RIA Novosti, said that "an improvised explosion device" took place at the site. He stressed that the TV company will continue to work. Rogov stated that the "Kyiv regime" will not be able to deprive people from accessing "reliable and objective information." Alexander Malkevich, a member of the Civic Chamber, in a post on Telegram, revealed that five people have been injured in the explosion and described it as a "terrorist attack," as per RIA Novosti report. The explosion device as per initial information ranged between one and a half to two kilograms in TNT equivalent. The visuals from the site of explosion have emerged on social media. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as part of Russia. He said that the decision has been made based on referendums held in occupied parts of Russia. The explosion took place amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In Melitopol, near building of TV company ZaTV, created by Russian propagandists, an explosive device detonated.

5 employees were injured. - Russian media report



As local media reports building owner is Yevgen Balitsky

Russian appointed Governor of Zaporizhia Oblast pic.twitter.com/mSE4qEEBv6 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 25, 2022

Russia claims Ukraine will use 'dirty bombs'

The explosion has been reported at a time when Russia has claimed that Ukraine will use 'dirty bombs' and accuse Moscow of it. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has expressed concerns regarding “possible Ukrainian provocations involving a dirty bomb," according to AP. He made the claims in a telephonic conversation with his counterparts from the US, UK, France and Turkey. Ukraine has rejected the claims made by Russia and accused Moscow of devising the plan instead. The claims made by Russia regarding the 'dirty bomb' have been rejected by UK and US. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace rejected Shoigu’s claims and warned Russia against making use of the allegations against using a pretext for escalation in the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv. According to British Defence Ministry, Sergei Shoigu claimed that Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western nations to escalate the war. White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson refuted Russia's claims and called them 'false allegations."

Inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@bayraktar_1love