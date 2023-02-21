Alexander Bastrykin of Russia's Investigative Committee said that foreign mercenaries hired to fight for the Ukrainian side are being paid between 30,000 and 100,000 hryvnas ($820 - $2,734) every day. Foreign nationals who come to Ukraine as volunteers are frequently given Ukrainian citizenship through a streamlined process, according to Bastrykin, and go on to enlist in the Ukrainian military and participate in combat operations.

"The investigation has obtained information that the Kiev regime, with the support of the collective West, encourages the participation of mercenaries in combat actions on the side of Ukraine, which is prohibited by international norms," he said in an interview with TASS. "We have established their order of recruitment, training and participation in combat actions at the sum of bonus payments ranging between 30,000 and 100,000 hryvnias [between $820 and 2,734]," he said.

Special Military Operation

President Vladimir Putin declared on February 21, 2022, that Moscow was acknowledging the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' statehood (the DPR and LPR respectively). With their leadership, Russia signed deals of friendship, collaboration, and reciprocal aid. Beginning in 2014, Moscow recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics within the bounds of the DPR and LPR constitutions.

In response to a plea for aid from the leaders of the Donbass republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on February 24, 2022, that he had chosen to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine. To liberate their areas under Kyiv's authority, the DPR and the LPR started an operation.

In a plebiscite that took place in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Kherson Region, and the Zaporizhia Region from September 23 to September 27, 2022, the majority of participants chose to join Russia.

President Putin signed accession treaties with the leaders of the DPR, LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions on September 30, 2022. Later, a statute formalising these treaties and federal constitutional laws regarding the admission of the four regions to Russia were adopted by the State Duma and the Federation Council (the lower and upper houses of the Russian parliament).

The Wagner Group

The Russian Mercenary Company, Wagner Group, has suffered over 30,000 casualties since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said the White House in a statement. Of this figure, 9,000 have been killed in action while almost half of them have been killed since mid-December. It is also estimated that about 90% of those killed in December were convicts who have been recruited by the Wagner group and have been treated like "cannon fodder" and thrown into a "meat grinder."

Russian regular forces and Wagner troops may have sustained between 175,000 and 200,000 casualties. This includes 40,000–60,000 fatalities, according to officials of the UK intelligence. According to the UK's defence ministry, the high death toll was "almost certainly" brought on by "extremely rudimentary medical provision."