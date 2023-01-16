Former Afghan Lawmaker Mursal Nabizada And Her Security Officer Shot Dead At Home In Kabul

A former Afghan MP, Mursal Nabizada, and her security officer have been shot dead in the capital Kabul on Sunday, said Afghan police officials, reported BBC. In the attack, Nabizada's brother and second security officer sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman said an investigation would be conducted by the security forces into the incident. It is to mention that since the Taliban tookover Kabul, Afghan women were removed from all spheres of public life.

Nabizada, from the eastern province of Nangarhar, was an elected member of parliament from Kabul in 2018 and stayed in power until the Taliban took over control. She has been an active member of the parliamentary defense commission and has worked at the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research, reported BBC.

Mursal Nabizada killed in Kabul

The 32- year-old stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Many praised Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada for not leaving the country when she had an option and shared their sorrow after the gruesome attack killed her. Former colleagues have praised Nabizada as a "fearless champion for Afghanistan" who turned down a chance to leave the country. Taking to Twitter, former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil wrote, "A true trailblazer - a strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people. We have lost a diamond, but her legacy will live on. Rest in peace."

A true trailblazer - a strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people. We have lost a diamond, but her legacy will live on. Rest in peace. https://t.co/g0HjMPicl5 — Mariam Solaimankhil (@Mariamistan) January 15, 2023

Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament, also condemned the incident on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Mursal Nabizada, woman parliamentarian in #Afghanistan, was brutally killed alongside her bodyguard in her home, in #Kabul. I am sad and angry and want the world to know! She was killed in darkness, but the #Taleban build their system of Gender Apartheid in full daylight."

🖤 Mursal Nabizada, woman parliamentarian in #Afghanistan, was brutally killed alongside her bodyguard in her home, in #Kabul.



I am sad and angry and want the world to know! She was killed in darkness, but the #Taleban build their system of Gender Apartheid in full daylight. pic.twitter.com/7bCPYQpUZs — Hannah Neumann (@HNeumannMEP) January 15, 2023

Sara Wahedi, who is an Afghan humanitarian and technologist, has also expressed her sorrow on the condition of women living in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Mursal Nabizada was a member of the Afghan parliament. She stayed in Afghanistan. She did not leave after the Taliban took over the country. MP Nabizada was shot dead in her home today. Afghanistan is hell on earth for women."