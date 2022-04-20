A US Navy veteran and former journalist Malcolm Nance joined Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's International Legion of Territorial Defence to fight against the Russian Federation. Nance quit his job at MSNBC last month and geared up in a military outfit in support of Kyiv. The veteran with two decades of experience in the US Navy Intelligence unit, went live on MSNBC to make his decision public. Later, he also posted a monochrome picture of himself in US Army uniform, posing with his rifle.

"I am done talking," Malcolm wrote on his Twitter handle with emphasis on "Done."

Shedding light on what triggered him to take the step, Nance explained, "I spent quite a bit of time here in the pre-war period, and when the invasion happened, I had friends who are in Donetsk, who are in the Ukrainian army, who are writing to us and telling us, ‘We’re not gonna survive tonight. We’ve been hit 500 times'."

"So about a month ago I joined the international legion here in Ukraine, and I am here to help this country fight what is essentially a war of extermination. This is an existential war, and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it,” he said.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, ‘I’m done talking, alright. It’s time to take action here," he added while speaking at MSNBC's The ReidOut. Nance is no longer affiliated with the channel, the spokesperson confirmed to The Times. Nance joined the international group of soldiers, comprising 20,000 self-volunteered fighters fighting for Ukraine, last month. He informed that the purpose of the legion is to "protect innocent people of Ukraine from this Russian aggression."

Nance wrote two books on Putin

Before joining MSNBC, the cable news network, as national security analyst, Nance served twenty years in the US Navy. Before his retirement, Nance served as a senior petty officer, with deployment to the Balkans, Middle East, and sub-Sahara. He was also a field interrogator. A prolific author, the veteran also has a dozen of books under his belt, two in particular about Russian President Vladimir Putin: The Plot to Hack America: How Putin’s Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election and The Plot to Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West.

Talking about his feeling about the war, Nance said during his interview that Russians are "destroying infrastructure." Highlighting the motive of the legion of foreign fighters in the legion, Nance said, "They are going into cities, where they massacre men, women, and children. And that is the fundamental reason everyone is here."

(Image: @MalcolmNance/Twitter/AP)