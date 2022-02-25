Vitali Klitschko, the former Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion, and his brother Wladimir have said that they will take up arms to fight Russia in the ongoing conflict. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, stated he had no alternative but to pick up arms and fight against the tyranny unleashed on his country by Russia. Klitschko said the civilians are also ready to defend Ukraine as soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in the country and has urged his people to fight against the invading troops. Zelensky said the government will provide arms to anyone who is willing to fight the Russians.

"I don’t have another choice, I have to do that. I’ll be fighting. I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people," Vitali Klitschko was quoted as saying by ITV's Good Morning Britain.

'Result of weakness in Western democracies'

Vitali Klitschko also turned to social media to urge the international community to speak against the war. Vitali Klitschko added that the war is not only the result of one man's madness but also the result of years of weakness in Western democracies.

"Putin makes it clear that he wants to destroy the Ukrainian state and the sovereignty of its people. Words are followed by missiles and tanks. Destruction and death come upon us. That's it, blood will mix with tears. This war against my country is not only the result of one man's madness but also the result of years of weakness in Western democracies. This madness must be stopped now by stepping up deterrents. Our governments need to say things loud and clear," Vitali Klitschko wrote in his post.

"The Ukrainian people are strong. And it will remain true to itself in this terrible ordeal. A people longing for sovereignty and peace. A people who consider the Russian people their brothers. It knows that they basically do not want this war," Vitali Klitschko concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced his decision to invade Ukraine in a pre-dawn address to the nation. Russian military launched the attack early in the morning through sea, air, and land, destroying more than 70 targets across the country. Ukraine said 137 civilians, including 10 Army officers have been killed so far in the military operation, while hundreds remain injured.

