On the 110th day of the Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, a former British soldier lost his life while fighting against Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, his relatives stated. Jordan Gatley had been assisting Ukrainian forces in defending their nation against Russia's military offensive since leaving the British army in March "to continue his career as a soldier in other areas," according to his father Dean, who issued a message on Facebook on Saturday.

Jordan Gatley, who has been characterised as "truly a hero," was shot and killed in Sievierodonetsk, a major Ukrainian city in eastern Ukraine, which has experienced significant combat in recent days. In a Facebook post, Gatley's father stated that his son had been assisting in training the local law enforcement. Jordan was tragically shot on the front line while protecting the city, according to his father, and they learnt about Gatley's death on Friday, BBC reported.

In addition to this, the Foreign Office has noted that it is "supporting the family of a British man who died in Ukraine."

'He made a massive difference to many people's lives'

Gatley's father wrote in the Facebook post, “Yesterday (10/06/22) we received the devastating news that our son, Jordan, has been shot and killed in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine.” As per the Facebook post, the family had received multiple messages from his team out there informing them of Gatley's "wealth of knowledge, his skills as a soldier and his love of his job".

Dean went on to say, "His team says they all loved him, as did we, and he made a massive difference to many people's lives, not only soldiering, but also by training the Ukrainian forces," adding, “He loved his job and we are so proud of him. He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts."

Apart from this, Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commended Gatley, who had been deployed as a 'rifleman' with the Edinburgh-based third battalion of the Rifles, The Guardian reported. Taking to Twitter, Podolyal said, "Jordan Gatley was a true hero." He continued, “It takes a lot of courage to leave home and go a thousand miles to defend what you believe in. Just because the heart says so...We will always remember his contribution to the protection of Ukraine and the free world.”

According to The Guardian report, Gatley is believed to be the second British national slain in Ukraine's conflict. Scott Sibley, a British military veteran is believed to have lost his life while battling Russian soldiers in the month of April.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the formation of a worldwide legion of volunteers from abroad in the early days of Russia's invasion, thousands of foreigners are thought to have joined Ukraine. Despite the British military services encouraging Britons not to travel to the nation, a large proportion is considered to be British citizens, The Guardian reported.

(Image: @DeanGatley/Facebook)