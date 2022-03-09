Former Miss Ukraine Narrates Heartbreaking Ordeal Of Escape Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Russia's offensive against Ukraine has been ongoing for 14 days now. The people who are in Ukraine, be it local citizens or those of other nationalities, are trying to escape the country amid the Vladimir Putin-led nation launching attacks against its neighbour. Hollywood star Sean Penn escaping Ukraine on foot had made headlines around the world, and the locals and people from other countries, especially students too are seeking help from the respective governments to leave the nation.

Another celebrity, a former Miss Ukraine, has now escaped the country and had a challenging journey towards safety. Veronika Didusenko had to take up a distressing journey out of the nation along with her son as Russian troops entered their country.

Former Miss Ukraine shares plight of escape from the country amid Russian invasion

Veronika Didusenko, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, escaped her hometown Kyiv, along with her 7-year-old son. The 2018 Miss Ukraine winner shared her ordeal at a press conference in Los Angeles with women's rights attorney Gloria Allred on Tuesday. She said that the many cities were 'not giving up' and were 'fighting back' though they were on the brink of 'humanitarian catastrophe.'

She recalled her experiences from February 24, the first day of the Russian attacks against Ukraine, where they woke up to the sounds of bombings and air raid sirens.

The invasion involved a march of the troops towards Kyiv, the city she lived in. Didusenko said that she and her son were among 'thousands of other families' who tried to escape the city through a 'giant traffic jam' amid dozens of Russian helicopters 'bombing a nearby airfield.'

Didusenko shared that she reached the United States of America, after a journey through four countries. She could escape to the USA because she had a travel visa to the country. However, her additional visa application for her son at the US embassy in Luxembourg had been denied, because of which she was forced to leave her son with a friend in Switzerland.

Though she could escape, she said they were thousands of Ukrainian mothers and children who could not escape like her. She said they would be 'trembling' at the sounds they hear at subway stations and shelters, and that it was 'heartbreaking' for those who were forced to give birth in the current situation.

During the press conference, she also urged the USA and other countries of the West to help Ukraine and added that the men in Ukraine needed this help the most. She said the pleas to close the skies over Ukraine were 'faling on deaf ears' in Washington and countries of Europe.