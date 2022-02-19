Former Obama Official Brett Bruen Asks Biden To 'deliver A Direct Message To Moscow'

As the Russia Ukraine crisis intensifies with a recent blast in the Russian-backed separatist city of Lugansk, the former Obama official on Friday took a dig at US President Biden for failing to defiantly confront Russian President Vladimir Putin, and tackling the ongoing crisis. confrontational with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin's conflict with Ukraine continues. Former director of global engagement in the Obama White House, Brett Bruen, on Friday questioned: "When is the crisis in Ukraine going to end?” In an opinion piece with the NPR, Bruen rejected the White House’s stance that it's “largely up to Russian President Vladimir Putin” to end the border tensions.

US must give Russia March 1 deadline to withdraw troops: Bruen

“I fail to understand why we are letting him decide the timeline, let alone the terms and trajectory of the security situation in Europe," Bruen asserted in his opinion piece in NPR. He continued, "The United States and our NATO allies need to start imposing some of our own deadlines. Congress is currently considering a series of preemptive punishments against Russia. Yet, I fear that would be a major mistake. Why would we want to give up what little leverage is available for us to try and change the Kremlin's calculus?”

Slamming the Biden administration, for projecting leniency in dealing with the authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin, Buren stated that Washington must give Russia March 1 deadline to drawback troops concentrated on the frontier with Ukraine. He also urged the Biden administration to “negotiate the Minsk agreement” and draw a "big red line,” as he accused Russia of meddling with Washington’s democratic process. Director of global engagement in the Obama White House categorically iterated that Biden “needs to deliver a direct message to Moscow.” He wrote: “You [Russia] either start acting like a normal nation or we are going to steadily turn up the temperature on some politically and personally sensitive points.”

"Sanctions and some other serious steps would be triggered if any of these timelines or terms are violated," Bruen wrote. "I remain highly sceptical that simply expanding the existing economic penalties we have imposed on Russia will deter or force a deviation from an invasion they've already undertaken. Instead, we need to focus on what really worries Putin: increasing domestic disgruntlement.”

Former Obama official stressed that Washington must release a new batch of intelligence about the Kremlin's corruption and mismanagement, including the number of the Russian soldiers that were killed during the occupation of Ukraine, and stir “sensitive topics” to deter Russia. “As imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has already demonstrated, these revelations can be really damaging, especially coupled with costly foreign adventurism," he said.

Obama administration official, further wrote that the US must "launch an information invasion" in Russia by "piercing [Putin's] propaganda with biting satire and amplifying brutal critiques of his leadership from Navalny, along with other democracy activists.” Bruen then narrated that the events happening in terms of the Russia Ukraine crisis are similar to what transpired during the Cold War. “

We now have tremendous technology to help activists and journalists circumvent censors and monitors,” he stressed, as he said that Russia must be stripped of its “privileges,” Bruen suggests that Russian officials must be restricted from travel to New York City and Washington, DC. Biden administration “has got to stop putting Putin in the driver's seat so often. Such a reactive response has enabled him to dominate the global agenda and distract us from other critical priorities," Bruen wrote.

Image: AP