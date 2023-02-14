Major General Vladimir Makarov, a former Russian minister of the interior and deputy head of the Main Directorate for Combating Extremism, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in a Moscow suburb, as per a report from TASS. He was reportedly relieved of his post by President Vladimir Putin and had fallen into a deep depression, according to his relatives. Makarov was known for suppressing dissent during his time in office.

Makarov's recent suicide marks yet another addition to the enigmatic pattern of self-inflicted deaths associated with Putin and his regime. Pavel Antov, a Russian politician and entrepreneur, was discovered deceased outside a Odisha hotel in December, having fallen out of a window. Prior to his untimely demise, he had spoken out against Russian assaults on Kyiv, denouncing them as "terrorism".

Other incidents

A Russian executive, Ivan Pechorin, died back in Sepember, after falling overboard whilst sailing near Rusky island. Ravil Maganov, 67, vice president of the Russian oil company Lukoil, also died in September, after falling from a window at a hospital in Moscow. Dan K. Rapoport, a Latvian-American businessman and a well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly died in August after falling from his Washington apartment window. He had several items in his possession at the time of his death, including his phone, car keys, nearly USD3,000 in cash, and a Florida driver's license.

While the Capitol police are investigating his death, they do not currently suspect foul play. Rapoport's widow, Alena, has raised concerns about reports that her husband's death was a suicide. “There were no suicide notes, no suicide, no trip to London, no breakup,” she said, as per a report from Jerusalem Post. It is important to flag that it isn't clear if Russia is behind any of these deaths. The West believes that Vladimir Putin's Russia is a vengeful regime and it won't hesitate to carry out targeted assasinations. Russia belives that any talk about Russian hand behind these deaths is just speculation, which intends to damage Russia's reputation. Meanwhile, tensions between the West and Russia are showing no signs of easing up.