In an unprecedented move, a former Russian journalist has joined Ukraine forces to defend it from his President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war. 69-year-old, Serhiy Loiko also called Putin as 'Hitler' and slammed him for his unjustified attack on Ukraine. Loiko said that he witnessed many armed conflicts and many wars during his journalistic career but did not ever take anyone's side.

"I worked almost all my life as a correspondent journalist for major American magazines. I never took a weapon in my hands as it would be unprofessional. Now you see the Kalashnikov machine in my hands. And I'm no longer a journalist, but a free person. I came here in Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, to protect Ukraine from my homeland, from Putin - the Hitler of today," he said in a video message, posted on Facebook by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

'It's a battle of Armageddon between good and evil': Serhiy Loiko

Serhiy further termed the ongoing conflict as a "biblical struggle" and a battle of Armageddon between good and evil. "It was very easy for me to choose a side. Because this is a battle between darkness and light. For the first time in my life, between good and evil, I chose my side eventually. He also went on to appeal to combat-experienced people of the United States and other parts of the world to come forward and help Ukraine at this time of need.

Former Russian journalist urges people across world to join Ukraine forces

"I understand that your states' governments cannot be involved in the fight as they are concerned that this could cause a nuclear confrontation with Moscow. But personally, if you want to help Ukraine protect its independence and freedom, contact the Embassy of Ukraine in your countries. And wherever you live, come here and join the Territorial Defense Forces as I did," the former Russian journalist added.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbass region which swiftly extended across the country and entered its sixteenth day on Friday. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, the delegations of the two countries have also held three rounds of peace negotiations, but they could not yield desired results.

Image: Facebook/@General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces/AP