Former Russian President Medvedev Seeks ‘complete Dismantling Of Kyiv Regime’

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has asked for “complete dismantling” of the “Kyiv regime” and also for inflicting “mass destruction” on military personnel and hardware, reported RT News. The former Russian president has been serving as the deputy chair of Russia’s National Security Council. Medvedev made remarks in a Telegram post on Friday and commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview. Recently, Zelenskyy has given interviews to several Nordic media outlets.



Former Russian president Seeks to 'dismantle' Ukraine

While criticising Zelenskyy, he called his interviews to be “contradictory” and “delusional". Further, he warned that the statements made by Zelenskyy should not be underestimated, reported RT News. "One should not underestimate even delusional speeches. This is a hysterical manifesto of the Kyiv regime, which is seeking to consolidate its Nazi elites, maintain the morale of the troops and receive additional support from its sponsors," said the Ex-Russian president. He argued that the Ukrainian president has been demanding more weapons from Western countries who have been backing Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine ongoing war. Further, he asserted that he has been promising a successful counteroffensive in return, including an attack on Crimea.

The deputy chair of Russia’s National Security Council has stressed foiling Ukraine's plan. To defeat Ukraine, Medvedev suggested that Russia must inflict “mass destruction of personnel and military equipment” during the much-hyped Ukrainian counteroffensive and “maximum military defeat” on their military troops. Further, he added: "Ultimately, the Nazi regime in Kyiv must be completely dismantled and demilitarised throughout the entire territory of former Ukraine." “Otherwise, they will not calm down, and the drug-addled nonsense can turn into reality and the war will drag on for a long time. Our country does not need that,” said the Ex-Russian President condemning Ukraine. Last month, Medvedev had released a nuclear warning to Ukraine and Cautioned that any attempt at a “serious offence” targeting the peninsula would be “the basis for the use of all means of protection, including those provided for by the fundamentals of the Doctrine of Nuclear Deterrence", reported RT News.

