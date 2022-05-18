Former Russian Prez Medvedev Asserts Moscow Can ‘repulse Any Aggression’

As the brutal Russia-Ukraine war nears entering Day 84, Russian troops seem relentless in their pursuit of invading ex-Soviet land, and Ukrainian forces have fulfilled their "combat mission" in Mariupol port city. Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday stated his country is well-equipped to "give an immediate and overwhelmingly powerful response to an attack on our country."

Taking to his official Telegram handle, the ex-Russian President wrote, "We want to avoid this, but in the event of an attack on our country. Russia is able to give an immediate and super-powerful response. Repel any aggression that threatens our state. " Notably, Medvedev's remarks came after his visit to the nuclear research centre in Sarov, where he spoke to scientists at the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics.

Dmitry Medvedev asserts Moscow can ‘repel any aggression’

On his official Telegram handle, Medvedev wrote, "The history of the nuclear centre in Sarov is forever linked with the names of those who created the nuclear shield of our country." The arsenal of modern, reliable, and effective weapons even today cools the ambitions of those who, with their own and others' hands, are ready to unleash the Third World War. We will not allow such a situation. But we are forced to constantly remind ourselves that in the event of an attack on our country, they are able to give an immediate and super-powerful response. Repel any aggression that threatens our state. "

He further appealed to citizens to support the country at a time when western countries have already imposed harsh sanctions. "We must support our science in the face of sanctions. We will increase import substitution, introduce original domestic developments, and train promising specialists. Large state corporations and private enterprises should join this work as customers and organizers. And of course, we are open to scientific and technical cooperation with friendly countries, "he added.

Russia Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two nations have led to deaths and destruction in war-torn nations. According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry's update, Russia has nearly lost 27,900 troops along with 1,235 tanks, 3,009 combat armoured machines, and 578 artillery systems. Meanwhile, the war ongoing war has united western countries to stand against Moscow. On Wednesday, Finland and Sweden officially requested to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), citing security concerns over Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

Image: AP