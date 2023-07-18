France and the United States have joined the chorus of condemnation against Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a move that hampers Ukraine's ability to export grain safely to the global market. Ukrainian officials are urging other leaders to continue the deal without Russia, as the international community expresses concerns over worsening food insecurity.

The White House issued a statement, criticizing Russia's withdrawal from the agreement and warning about the potential consequences for global food security. The United States urged Russia to reverse its decision, highlighting the negative impact it would have on food availability around the world.

Russia's suspension of a pact "will worsen food security and harm millions," the White House said on Monday. "We urge the Government of Russia to immediately reverse its decision," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

France says it would intensify efforts to address food insecurity

France has also condemned Russia's suspension of its participation, attributing the responsibility for blocking navigation in the Black Sea region to Russia alone. France denounced the illegal blockade imposed by Russia on Ukrainian ports and called for an end to its blackmail on global food security. The statement emphasised that France, along with its partners, would intensify efforts to address food insecurity risks faced by vulnerable populations worldwide.

It highlighted the importance of the EU's Solidarity Lanes, which have facilitated the export of 38 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine since March 2022. Additionally, France announced an increase in its international food aid to over €840 million for 2023 to support those affected by food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

What is the Black Sea Grain Initiative?

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations last year, provided Ukraine with the ability to export grain from its ports and navigate through the Black Sea safely, following Moscow's blockade of the region's docks. Although the deal had been renewed three times, Russia argued that it faced obstacles in exporting its own products. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that the primary objective of the pact, to supply grain to countries in need, had not been achieved, signaling that Russia would not renew the agreement.

Despite Russia's withdrawal, Ukraine is advocating for some form of the deal to continue without Russian participation. The head of the Ukrainian Grain Association called on the international community to find ways to sustain the movement of grain. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent official letters to the Turkish President and the United Nations Secretary-General, proposing a plan to ensure the continuity of the initiative.

The collapse of the pact has already had repercussions, as wheat and corn prices surged on global commodities markets following Russia's withdrawal. The discontinuation of the agreement poses a threat of increased food prices for consumers worldwide. Ukraine is a major exporter of various agricultural products, including wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed oil, and sunflower oil. As the international community grapples with the fallout of Russia's decision, efforts are underway to find alternative solutions to mitigate the impact on global food security and ensure the continued flow of essential commodities.