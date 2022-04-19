France Attempting To Persuade European Union To Implement Russian Oil Embargo

To mount pressure on the Russian Federation in the midst of its war with Ukraine, France on Tuesday decided to take an initiative to convince the European Union to impose an embargo on Russian oil. On Tuesday, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire stated that France is trying to persuade its EU partners to impose an embargo on Russian oil supplies in a bid to undermine Russia's ability to fund its special military operation in Ukraine.

As per the reports of Europe 1, Le Maire stated that the halting of oil supplies from Russia is more important than ever in light of the prevailing situation in Donbas and that's what they are working on right now. He further said that the French president has stated unequivocally that they are attempting to persuade the European allies to cut off Russian oil supplies. Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron also pushed the European Union to impose restrictions on Russian oil and coal exports.

Russia launched a new onslaught in Ukraine on Monday

Le Maire's remarks come as Russia launched a new onslaught in Ukraine on Monday, claiming to be part of an attack to conquer the entire country's eastern Donbas area, which Russia has vowed to 'liberate'. Le Maire said that the intensified attacks have raised the urgency of weaning Europe off its reliance on Russian energy while conceding that some EU partners, which he did not name, are still not ready, according to Politico. While he did not identify which "European partners" are not ready, a Russian oil embargo is known to be met with resistance in Germany.

In the meantime, Emmanual Macron stated that Europe is reliant on Russian gas but Europeans should stop buying Russian oil and gas in order to "weaken Moscow's fighting capability." If the EU imposes an embargo on Russian oil and gas, it would be one of the most severe blows to the Russian economy, which has already been severely harmed by sanctions related to the Kremlin-led war in Ukraine.

US President will hold talks with European leaders

President of the United States Joe Biden along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council Chief Charles Michel, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania and Canada, will hold a videoconference call this afternoon to discuss the situation in Ukraine, according to Politico.

