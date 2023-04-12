France is is obstructing the unanimous decision of the European Union to finance munition supplies to Ukraine, as it opposes the idea of procurement outside the EU, a senior EU official said. The plan, which was agreed upon by the EU on March 20 and amounts to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), aims to provide Ukraine with ammunition rounds. However, half of the allocated sum was intended to reimburse munition supplies from the warehouses of EU countries, but it appears that there is insufficient ammunition stored in those warehouses. This information was reported by the Polish news agency PAP on Wednesday and cited in a Sputnik report.

So, what explains France's move? France has expressed opposition to the proposal of purchasing ammunition from third countries as part of the European Union's plan to supply Ukraine. Additionally, France has raised concerns about the reimbursement of munition supplies, as the EU's plan stipulates that reimbursement will be based solely on Ukraine's requests, which France wants dropped. Paris has insisted on refinancing all supplies to Ukraine, even if some of them may be excessive and not specifically requested by Kyiv.

France's stance might have been influenced by French arms companies

Sources have informed the Polish news agency that France's stance on the issue of ammunition supplies to Ukraine may be influenced by its weapon industry, with allegations of arms companies lobbying for a mechanism that would ensure consistent munitions exports to Ukraine, irrespective of Kyiv's requests. Ever since Russia initiated a ground invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western nations have been providing Ukraine with different types of weaponry.

In response, Russia has repeatedly warned these countries to halt their support for Kyiv, stating that any shipments of weapons to Ukraine would be considered lawful targets by Moscow. France's move comes on the heels of French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial interview in which he stated that Europe must pursue strategic autonomy.