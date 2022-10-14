' France Calls Iranian Drones 'being Supplied' To Russia A 'violation' Of UNSC Resolution

France has said that Iranian drones being supplied to Russia to aid Moscow's effort in the Russia-Ukraine war is a violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolution. The statement was made by France's foreign minister, as per reports by Iran International English. Iran's kamikaze drones have proved lethal in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Paris has noted “a great deal of information that reports the use of Iranian drones by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, in bombardments that were aimed at civilian targets," said French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre. Such arms transfers are a violation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to France. Drones are much cheaper than missiles and contrary to missiles, where quality matters, in drones, quantity matters. Russia is reportedly relying on Iran's Shahed drones to a significant degree to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Is Iran violating UNSC resolution by exporting drones?

Earlier in the war, Ukraine had relied on Turkish drones and used them effectively to attack Russia's armoured columns, which were travelling without infantry. "Such a supply of Iranian drones to Russia would also violate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231," said French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre. Resolution 2231 endorses the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. This nuclear deal limited Tehran’s ability to enrich uranium, which in effect made it harder for Iran to develop nuclear arms. In return, international sanctions on Iran were lifted.

Arms Embargo on Iran

According to this resolution, there is an arms embargo on Iran, which prohibits Iran from exporting arms. However, the embargo was only effective until 2020, after which the arms embargo was lifted, allowing Iran to export arms. The resolution does bar Iran from exporting and purchasing missiles and other advanced military systems till 2023. As per the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), Iran's Shahed drones fall under the category of advanced military system. Missile Technology Control Regime is a multilateral informal initiative by states which seeks to regulate proliferation of missile and missile technology. France's Macron recently criticised Iran's violent crackdown on anti-hijab protestors as well.