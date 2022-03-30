France Calls Off 'humanitarian Operation' In Ukraine's Mariupol After Putin-Macron Talks

France called off the much-anticipated humanitarian operation in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol which is said to be 90% damaged due to Russian shelling, leaving civilians stuck without any electricity, gas or water. Following the telephonic conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, BFMTV news reported on Tuesday that Paris had scrapped the humanitarian operation in the besieged city.

Macron’s office had announced that the operation was not possible “at this stage” after Putin’s response. The French presidential office, Elysee Palace, even stated that the Macron-Putin call lasted for about 60 minutes but it remained unsuccessful in yielding any progress.

Following the phone call between the leaders, Elysee Palace said in a statement, “The conditions for launching the humanitarian operation to help the civilians of Mariupol, who are besieged by the Russian army, are not met at this stage."

🇷🇺🇫🇷 Presidents Vladimir Putin and @EmmanuelMacron held a telephone conversation.



❗️ Special consideration was given to humanitarian issues. Russia's President informed about measures to provide humanitarian aid, ensure safe evacuation of civilians.



🔗 https://t.co/efJACXPZuU pic.twitter.com/jolsw5dPVi — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 29, 2022

Putin tells Macron he would think about the humanitarian operation

Citing its sources, BFMTV news stated, the Kremlin leader told the French President that he would have to think about the humanitarian operation before giving any answer to Macron. Meanwhile, a separate statement by the Kremlin said that Putin had informed Macron “about the measures taken by the Russian military to provide emergency humanitarian assistance and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians, including from Mariupol”.

According to the Kremlin's statement, Putin also said that “Ukrainian nationalist militants must stop resistance and surrender arms in order to resolve the difficult humanitarian situation in that city”. Despite calling off the operation in the besieged Ukrainian city, the French presidency noted that hostilities and violations of humanitarian law continue to take place in Mariupol.

France’s U-turn came after just last week Macron said that his country was ready to kickstart an “exceptional humanitarian operation” jointly with Turkey and Greece to evacuate citizens. On Tuesday, Macron and Putin spoke on the phone to discuss the modalities of the said operation in Mariupol. It is estimated that around 150,000 people still remain in the city who are facing a severe humanitarian crisis.

(Image: AP)

