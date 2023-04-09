France Dismisses Engagement Of French Soldiers In Operation In Ukraine

The French Defense Ministry has denied allegations that its soldiers are present in Ukraine, in response to information from leaked classified documents. According to the documents, a small number of less than one hundred special operations personnel from NATO member countries, including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Latvia were reportedly present in Ukraine.

"There are no French forces engaged in operation in Ukraine. The documents cited do not come from the French armies. We do not comment on documents whose source is uncertain," a French defense ministry spokesperson said, as per a report from the Guardian. The New York Times has reported that classified documents outlining the US and NATO plans to provide arms to Ukraine in the upcoming counteroffensive were leaked on Twitter and Telegram earlier this week. As a result, the Pentagon has launched an investigation into the matter.

Why does this matter?

As of now, it isn't clear if the information about French and other special operations personnel from NATO members deployed in Ukraine is accurate. The leaked documents are legitimate, according to intelligence officials who have spoken with the New York Times. It is fairly commonsensical to assume that even if this specific information is accurate, France and other nations will deny it. Admitting that their personnel are on the ground, aiding Ukraine's war effort against Russia, would be equivalent to admitting that they are carrying out a proxy war against Moscow.

What else did the documents reveal?

Leaked documents reportedly include discussions about South Korea's internal debates over providing the US with artillery shells for use in Ukraine, which would violate Seoul's policy on providing lethal aid. According to one section of the documents, South Korean officials were concerned about President Biden pressuring South Korea's President to provide the requested ammunition.

The US obtained information about South Korea's internal debates on providing artillery shells for use in Ukraine through "signals intelligence." This term refers to the interception of various types of communication, including phone calls and electronic messages. In other words, the leaked documents revealed that the US was spying on its allies.

Another leaked CIA assessment document revealed that Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, had urged Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest judicial reforms proposed by Israel’s new government. The document was reportedly based on intercepted communications and was among several allegedly leaked online earlier this year. According to the Times, the initial release of the documents was made on Discord, a social media chat platform popular among video gamers, in early March.