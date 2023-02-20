France Expresses Possibility Of Training Ukrainian Fighter Pilots

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to stretch, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu expressed the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets in France.

Lecornu, while speaking of the possible delivery of fighter jets to Kyiv, said that "there are no taboos for France in the matter". "The transfer of aircraft raises very complex logistical and practical issues," he told Le Parisien.

France can help in training Ukrainian pilots to fly fighter jets

This development comes as the European Parliament on February 16 urged EU member states to help Ukraine by supplying fighter jets, helicopters, missile systems, and more ammunition. Amid other weaponry aid provided to Ukraine, embattled President Zelenskyy has asked for fighter jets. However, western countries have been reluctant to send fighter aircraft to Ukraine after greenlighting modern tanks for Ukraine.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the decision to provide Ukraine with Western fighter jets "is not the most urgent issue now," while the US and the UK ruled out sending aircraft to Ukraine any time soon. Recently, Zelesnkyy said "several" European leaders have expressed readiness to send war aircraft to Ukraine along with other necessary weapons without further details.

Meanwhile, the Polish government has announced that it is ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine, but it needs the approval of NATO. Whereas, Sweden has also said that it is considering sending Gripen fighter aircraft after receiving a request from Zelenskyy request for more help.

West's reluctance over supply of modern weapons may result in a prolonged war: critics

On the other hand, critics say that the west's reluctance over the supply of F-16, Typhoon, and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will give privilege to Russia. Experts suggest that the West's idea of not sending the war aircraft will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory, and the lack of advanced aircraft in Ukraine is likely to prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths. However, the US has vowed to send GLSDB missiles to Ukraine, and they are expected to arrive by the end of this year.