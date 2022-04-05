France Govt Launches 3 Investigations Into Alleged War Crimes By Russia

In a key development, the French administration on Tuesday decided to launch three investigations into alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. The country's anti-terror prosecutor announced that it would probe into incidents in Mariupol, Gostomel, and Chernihiv in February and March, which were linked to crimes against French citizens residing in Ukraine. Prosecutors had earlier initiated a war crime investigation into the slaying of French-Irish Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed while reporting on the battle near Kyiv on March 16. After being hit by Russian armed troops, the veteran cameraman Zakrzewski, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, were killed in the outskirts of Kyiv.

The investigation will be led by the French Central Office for the Prevention of Crimes against Humanity, Genocide, and War Crimes. As per the reports of the BFMTV, the alleged crimes took place in Mariupol between February 24 and March 16; Gostomel between March 1 and 12, and Chernihiv since February 24, when Russia initiated war on Ukraine. The prosecutor's office believes these offences are likely to be classified as war crimes because they targeted civilian infrastructure, life-sustaining objects, or people who were not involved in hostilities.

The French government has pledged its help and support to Ukraine

The French government has also pledged its help and support to Ukraine's Prosecutor General in the investigation of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Bucha. Ukraine's prosecutor-general stated that the dead bodies of at least 410 people were discovered on Sunday in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha after Russian soldiers left, according to AA News. However, Russia has denied killing civilians.

In the meanwhile, after the discovery of dead bodies in Bucha, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the atrocities and said on Monday that he supports fresh sanctions against Moscow. He stated that the scenes are excruciatingly painful to see and expressed that international justice is required to function and that the perpetrators of these acts must be brought to justice.

35 Russian diplomats are likely to be expelled

On Monday, it was reported that France will expel a number of Russian diplomats due to the conflict in Ukraine. French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this expulsion of diplomatic personnel is part of a European endeavour. 35 Russian diplomats are likely to be expelled.