France Joins Member Countries At UNSC In Condemning Bucha Killings; 'To Cause More Crimes'

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war, France condemned the Bucha killings on Tuesday. Addressing the world forum, the representative of Paris highlighted how the images and videos circulating in the region are disturbing and expressed his concern that it would lead to further crimes.

"France urges to take any action it can take for global security. We call upon you to end the atrocities and stop the war, the best way for which is to resort to negotiations," the representative said, adding that Paris is committed to stopping the Russian offensive and is even providing Ukraine help. "France is contributing 100 million dollars to support the lives in the region," he further said. The statement came right after Volodymyr Zelenskyy threw light on his recent visit to Bucha.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy lists Russia's atrocities in the war

Underlining that the region was not far from the capital city Kyiv, the Ukraine President highlighted how the Russian troops left no crime uncommitted in the region. The comedian-turned-politician even claimed that the Russian troops ''searched and purposefully killed'' anyone who seemed to be working for Ukraine.

"I am addressing you on behalf of the people who honour the memories of the deceased every single day- those who were killed, shot in their head after being tortured. Some were shot in their streets, others were thrown into the well. So, they die in suffering.

They were killed in their apartment, their houses blown up by grenades. The civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars on the roads," Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian President added," Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out because they did not say what the aggressors wanted to hear."

Zelesnkyy has called on the world body to punish Russia. "Russian military and those who gave orders must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes in Ukraine. Anyone who has given criminal orders and has carried out them by killing Ukrainian people should be brought before tribunals, which should be similar to Nuremberg-like trials," he further said, adding that a global community meet should be intervened.