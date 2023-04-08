France Must Submit Own Proposal For Conflict Resolution In Ukraine: Xi Tells Macron

As French President Emmanuel Macron, during his Beijing visit, told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to “reason” with Russia and cessation to the ongoing hostilities, the latter told the French leader to pitch his own proposal for conflict resolution between the two warring countries. Delivering remarks in Beijing at a presser, Macron told China's Xi that Russia had “put an end to decades of peace in Europe." He then pressed Beijing to find “lasting peace” via a proposal that will be honoured and accepted internationally. The border recognition "issue is important for China, as much as it is for France and for Europe," Macron noted.

In his response, Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris must take an initiative to propose a plan for a political settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The People's Republic of China would support any negotiations that pave a path for peace, Jinping reportedly told Macron.

"France can submit its specific plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the Chinese side is ready to support it and play a constructive role," Xi told the French leader, according to the China Central Television (CCTV).

'I know I can count on you': Macron to Xi Jinping

The French President, on the other hand, pushed for the Chinese leader, the staunchest and closest ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, to use his influence to foster peace in Kyiv. “I know I can count on you to bring Russia back to reason and everybody to the negotiation table," Macron told Xi on his Beijing visit. It is to be noted that the US and its European allies have previously dismissed China's 12-point peace plan for a cease-fire. West ignored Beijing's previously proposed 12-point peace plan in order "not to give credit of confidence to Beijing," according to Turkey, that brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine before the invasion. US Department of State has said that Biden discussed the French president’s visit to China in a phone call with Macron earlier this week, and the two leaders reiterated their “steadfast” support for Ukraine.

Credit: Twitter/@EmmanuelMacron

At a press conference earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that he is open to speaking directly with Beijing about the peace plan. Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, who became the first Western leader to meet Jinping since his Moscow visit, also voiced his support for the Chinese peace formula proposed by Xi in November which includes the demand for Russia to restore Ukraine’s territory to the status quo to the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Beijing has been endorsing its neutrality in the conflict and during his Moscow visit, Xi told his Russian counterpart Putin to consider China's peace draft.

As Macron and the Chinese President met, the US expressed concerns about the strengthening ties between China and Russia and its mediation role. According to a statement by the US Department of State, US President Joe Biden discussed the French president’s visit to China in a phone call. “The United States and France share concerns regarding the challenge the PRC [People’s Republic of China] poses to the rules-based international order, including through Beijing’s ongoing support for Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Department of State spokesperson Vedant Patel said. The US has also been warning Beijing against providing military support to its ally Russia, threatening grave consequences as it continues to pump arms into Kyiv to bolster Kyiv forces for Russia's strategic defeat.