France Provides Over $108 Million In Military Equipment To Ukraine As War Enters Day 50

France has provided more than $108 million in military equipment to Ukraine and is planning to contribute even more as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 50th day. France’s Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly said Paris has also “worked towards the release of 1.5 million euros by the EU to help Ukraine defend itself.” Parly also spoke with the Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and said on Twitter that she congratulated him “on the courage and determination of Ukrainians to defend their country”.

“The successes recorded in the north of the country show that this effort is paying off,” French Minister Parly said.

“Following the new Ukrainian requests, I announced to my counterpart that France will provide additional military capabilities, in addition to the 100 million euros in equipment donations already made,” she added.

France’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday had published a detailed list of Russian assets worth $25.6 billion USD or 23.7 billion euros which it froze since Moscow attacked Kyiv on February 24. According to CNN, the Emmanuel Macron-led government seized assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, which the ministry says are worth 22.8 billion euros, and make up the bulk of the frozen assets.

The list reportedly published by the ministry also includes at least 33 real estate properties with a combined acquisition of nearly 573.6 million euros. These properties include several addresses in Antibes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. The French Finance Ministry also froze 178 billion euros in frozen banking assets, three yachts worth over 125 billion euros, six helicopters costing more than 60 million euros and three works of art worth 7 million euros.

The list follows the French government’s expulsion of six Russian agents who had allegedly been operating under diplomatic cover. According to a Politico report, the French secret service (French DGSI) detected the Russian agents working under "diplomatic cover" as part of a "clandestine operation." In response, the Russian Embassy in Paris has issued a statement saying that the Russian side has placed a strong complaint regarding the unfriendly activity of the French authorities, to which a reasonable response would certainly follow.

Macron to travel to Kyiv if trip proves to be constructive

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron told BFMTV after winning the first round of the French presidential election that he is willing to go anywhere, even to Kyiv only if it ends up fruitful and would pave the way for negotiations. Macron indicated a possible trip to Kyiv amid war just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson concluded his visit to war-torn Ukraine. Johnson also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and took a tour of empty streets in Kyiv. It is to note here that the British PM’s visit to Ukraine was unannounced and the first sign of him being in a foreign country came with a tweet by the Ukrainian embassy in London showing a picture of Johnson meeting Zelenskyy. Downing Street had also said that Johnson’s visit was to showcase solidarity.

Image: AP