Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: France Puts Hand Up As Ukraine's Security Guarantor Post Zelenskyy's Interview With Arnab

After Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with Arnab Goswami, Emmanuel Macron stated that France is ready to be a security guarantor for Ukraine.

Written By
Akhil Oka
France, Macron

Image: AP


In a huge development after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Emmanuel Macron stated that France is ready to be a security guarantor for Ukraine. Essentially, a guarantor country will be obligated to provide Ukraine with military assistance in the scenario of an attack by Russia. According to the French president, the war-hit nation will be able to achieve a ceasefire at some point in time after which the world shall have to ensure peace. "This cannot be done without a guarantor, and France is called upon to be one of those guarantors," Macron was quoted as saying by news agency TASS. 

Italy has also stated that it is ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security and considers it necessary to involve international mediators in negotiations on a peaceful settlement, said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Zelenskyy seeks security guarantees

Speaking exclusively to Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Zelenksyy stressed that Ukraine requires security guarantees from countries including the US, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany, and Poland. Moreover, he also invited India to be a security guarantor, describing it as a "very powerful state" in the world. However, he also acknowledged the fact that the Narendra Modi government has to do a tough balancing act. 

READ | Zelenskyy tells Arnab 'Kharkiv blocked from two directions, we’re not giving up positions’

Zelensky went on to say, "Security guarantees in talks with Putin could be a parallel process and we should not delay or slow down the dialogue by any meetings. We know some of the countries are ready to extend security guarantees to Ukraine. It would be better before the meeting with the President to have some clear agreements on which countries are ready to make some commitments. Not to have just meetings for the sake of having meetings but to have some specifics. We are ready to have the process in a parallel format so that we won't have to wait until we have the meeting in one or two years. We don't want the war to continue for so long."

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic. Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine three days later targeted at demilitarisation and denazification of the country.

READ | Zelenskyy's interview to Republic becomes the turning point in Ukraine-Russia War

While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent. Though several rounds of talks have been held to ensure a ceasefire, the situation worsened after Ukraine accused the Russian forces of killing nearly 300 civilians during their occupation of Bucha, which lies 37 km northwest of the Kyiv city centre. However, Russia has denied this allegation. 

READ | Ukraine's Zelenskyy speaks to Arnab; discusses weapons & sanctions, India's key role
READ | Russia gathering Mariupol corpses for 'propaganda'; Borodyanka situation scary: Zelenskyy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND