In a huge development after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Emmanuel Macron stated that France is ready to be a security guarantor for Ukraine. Essentially, a guarantor country will be obligated to provide Ukraine with military assistance in the scenario of an attack by Russia. According to the French president, the war-hit nation will be able to achieve a ceasefire at some point in time after which the world shall have to ensure peace. "This cannot be done without a guarantor, and France is called upon to be one of those guarantors," Macron was quoted as saying by news agency TASS.

#BREAKING | France onboard as Ukraine's security guarantor after the war against Russia day after Mega-exclusive #ArnabZelenskyyInterview President Emmanuel Macron says 'We are Ready'



Tune in here - https://t.co/ZoOYjnmcOh pic.twitter.com/fM9mktSH1B — Republic (@republic) April 8, 2022

Italy has also stated that it is ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security and considers it necessary to involve international mediators in negotiations on a peaceful settlement, said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Zelenskyy seeks security guarantees

Speaking exclusively to Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Zelenksyy stressed that Ukraine requires security guarantees from countries including the US, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany, and Poland. Moreover, he also invited India to be a security guarantor, describing it as a "very powerful state" in the world. However, he also acknowledged the fact that the Narendra Modi government has to do a tough balancing act.

Zelensky went on to say, "Security guarantees in talks with Putin could be a parallel process and we should not delay or slow down the dialogue by any meetings. We know some of the countries are ready to extend security guarantees to Ukraine. It would be better before the meeting with the President to have some clear agreements on which countries are ready to make some commitments. Not to have just meetings for the sake of having meetings but to have some specifics. We are ready to have the process in a parallel format so that we won't have to wait until we have the meeting in one or two years. We don't want the war to continue for so long."

#ArnabZelenskyyInterview | India is a very powerful state in the world, I invite India also to be a security guarantor if they’d be willing: @ZelenskyyUa

speaks to Arnab on Republic TV



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/ADb2OGLkEr pic.twitter.com/4rf9coPktW — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic. Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine three days later targeted at demilitarisation and denazification of the country.

While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent. Though several rounds of talks have been held to ensure a ceasefire, the situation worsened after Ukraine accused the Russian forces of killing nearly 300 civilians during their occupation of Bucha, which lies 37 km northwest of the Kyiv city centre. However, Russia has denied this allegation.