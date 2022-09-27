France Refuses To Recognise Russia's 'sham Referendums', Reiterates Support For Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs for France, Catherine Colonna met with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday. On her third visit to Kyiv since Russia launched its special military operation against Ukraine, Colonna reiterated France’s support to the nation in its battle against Russia.

The Foreign Minister of France further labelled the referendums by Russia ‘shams’ and extended her nation’s humanitarian, economic, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Following the meeting with Kuleba, Colonna took to Twitter stating, “I reiterated to @DmytroKuleba France's full support for Ukraine - economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support. France will continue supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and will never recognize the sham referendums organized by Russia.”

❝I reiterated to @DmytroKuleba France's full support for #Ukraine - economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support.

France will continue supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and will never recognize the sham referendums organized by #Russia.❞ https://t.co/FxiRUjKPsa — France Diplomacy🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo_EN) September 27, 2022

France’s diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine amid the war

As per the official website of France’s Foreign Ministry, the visit follows active efforts made by France during the High-Level UN General Assembly Week, which according to the website, highlighted Russia’s isolation and the international community’s widespread support for respecting the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of States.

The Foreign Minister of France further emphasised her nation’s support in terms of supplying defence equipment to Ukraine. Additionally, the website states that a ship will leave Marseille on September 28 with over 1,000 tonnes of aid for Ukraine on board. This development will take place on the lines of Operation- Un bateau pour l’Ukraine (Op- A ship for Ukraine).

France deploys Gendarmerie investigators to curb Russian impunity

France has stated that it is deploying a new mission of the Gendarmerie Forensic Institute (L'IRCGN). The mission is set to help identify the victims of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and gather evidence of the crimes committed by Russia in the Kharkiv and Izium regions of Ukraine. The move comes after the UN Security Council’s first ministerial meeting on September 22, which was chaired by Colonna and attended by Dmytro Kuleba.

National @Gendarmerie investigators have just arrived in #Ukraine; @MinColonna introduced them to the Prosecutor General, @AndriyKostinUa. They will be deployed from tomorrow in the #Izium region.



France stands at #Ukraine's side in the fight against impunity.@GDarmanin https://t.co/QnQ6P6ld4A — France Diplomacy🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo_EN) September 27, 2022

During her visit to Kyiv, France’s Foreign Minister is also set to work with her Ukrainian interlocutors on implementing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General’s proposals to establish a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant, states the website of France’s Foreign Ministry.