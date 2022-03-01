As the tension intensified between Russia-Ukraine amid the ongoing war, France decided to relocate its embassy from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. According to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Embassy in Kyiv was being relocated to the western city of Lviv. However, the French ambassador will stay in the war-torn nation.

Le Drian stated on air of the BFMTV broadcaster, “At the request of the President of the Republic, we decided to transfer our embassy, which is now in Kyiv, to Lviv due to threats in the Ukrainian capital. The ambassador remains in Ukraine to support our compatriots and the Ukrainian authorities."

On being asked if the ambassador's safety was in jeopardy in Kyiv, Le Drian stated: "The risks and threats were sufficiently important" to move the embassy's activities to Lviv, near the Polish border.

'This war will last': French President Emmanuel Macron

France's decision came after its President Emmanuel Macron stated that he believes "this war will last," as per the Associated Press. Macron has warned that Russia's military intervention in Ukraine will have serious ramifications for Europe. The Russian military operation against Ukraine would have an influence on many sectors such as wine, exports, and energy prices, according to the French President, who spoke at France's Agricultural Fair in Paris on Saturday, February 26.

He further stated in his speech at the Agricultural Fair in Paris that "war has returned to Europe" and that it was "unilaterally" selected by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Macron expressed alarm about the current scenario, saying that the invasion will have "Durable consequences," as per media reports. "We must prepare ourselves with a lot of determination and also with a lot of solidarity," he continued.

According to Politico, French President Macron also spoke with his Russian counterpart Putin over the telephone at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is to mention that Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border from the north, east, and south at the same time. After Russian soldiers entered Ukraine, many explosions were reported in Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile, Ukraine has proclaimed martial law and cut diplomatic relations with Russia.

(Image: AP)