Amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, France has seized a superyacht linked to powerful Russian tycoon Igor Sechin, Radio Free Europe reported on Thursday. According to the media reports, Igor Sechin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been seen with him on umpteen occasions.

The latest action from France comes after it had imposed heavy sanctions on Russian oligarchs after President Vladimir Putin announced a full-fledged war against Ukraine late last month. While announcing the action, the French government on Thursday confirmed the seizure of the vessel, and said that it was owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, the chief executive officer of Russian energy giant Rosneft.

Dans le cadre de la mise en œuvre des sanctions de l'Union européenne à l'encontre de la Russie et en soutien à l’Ukraine 🇺🇦 nous avons procédé à la saisie d’un premier yacht.



➡️ L’Amore Vero est immobilisé en France. pic.twitter.com/ncr4UOP3OD — Olivier Dussopt (@olivierdussopt) March 3, 2022

Notably, the European Union on March 1 had also imposed stringent sanctions on personal assets belonging to Russian oligarchs' yachts, luxury apartments, private jets and more.

"As a part of the implementation of European Union sanctions against Russia and in support of Ukraine, we seized the first yacht," Olivier Dussopt, the French minister of public action and accounts, said in a tweet on Thursday.

The vessel, Amore Vero, was seized at a shipyard in La Ciotat, near Marseille, as it tried to flee France, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

France also seizes Russian cargo ship carrying cars

Earlier on February 28, France intercepted and seized a Russian-flagged cargo ship suspected of breaching sanctions, BBC reported. According to BBC, the ship, the 'Baltic Leader', was heading from the north-western French city of Rouen to St Petersburg in Russia with a cargo of new cars when it was intercepted by the French administration.

Ukraine has been witnessing a full-scale invasion of Russian forces since February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a military operation against his neighbouring country.

In order to penalise Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, European Union and several Western countries have been imposing sanctions on Putin-led Moscow. Earlier this week, the European Union announced to shut down its airspace for Russian planes - a decision that over a dozen EU members had already announced.

Image: Twitter/@olivierdussopt