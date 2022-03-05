France 'strongly' Urges Its Citizens To Leave Russia If Presence 'not Essential'

France on Friday renewed calls for its nationals to evacuate Russia as it "strongly" urged if their presence in the country is 'not essential,' they must leave on ‘indirect’ flights from Moscow to Paris. After Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday last week, the airspace between Russia and the European Union has closed down. Paris is now asking its nationals to vacate Russian soil with immediate effect, also advising the French nationals to "defer any trips to Russia”.

"We know that there are a lot fewer flights. We think that people who don't have an absolutely essential reason to remain in Russia should take the choice to leave," a foreign ministry spokeswoman in France said in a post.

"In the context of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and following the imposition of international sanctions, we must increase our vigilance," the French foreign ministry said on its website. Last week, Paris had advised French citizens passing through Russia to leave the country as the airspace blockade would make evacuation challenging. French ministry referred French citizens to the website of its embassy in Russia for a 'non-exhaustive' list of 'indirect' flights to France for evacuation after the EU member states closed their airspace to all Russian planes in the wake of a barrage of sanctions from EU and the West.

Increasing restrictions on air traffic to make evacuation challenging: France

"Due to the increasing restrictions on air traffic between Russia and Europe, it is strongly recommended that French nationals visiting Russia make arrangements to leave the country without delay using existing air links," the French Foreign Ministry said earlier last week. It then announced that the EU would tighten the restrictions on air travel resulting from sanctions for punishing Moscow for launching offensives on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron also held a telephonic call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and later announced that he believes "the worst is to come" in Ukraine.

"The expectation of the president is that the worst is to come, given what President Putin told him," a senior aide to the French leader told reporters in Paris. "There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation," he further warned, speaking on condition of anonymity. "You can understand the extent to which these words are shocking and unacceptable and the president told him that it was lies," the aide had said. "President Putin has a way of talking that is very neutral and very clinical. He sometimes shows signs of impatience, but fundamentally there were no open signs of tensions during the exchanges," the French aide continued.

At the UNSC emergency meeting, France, along with the EU nations “strongly condemned” Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The country appealed to Moscow to refrain from attacking such establishments. Members at the UNSC compared the attack on the nuclear site with the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in which 28 of the station staff and firemen died and accused Russia of violation of the international humanitarian laws. Permanent Representative of France, Nicolas de Riviere openly derided Russia. "France is gravely concerned about the risks to nuclear security. Russia must immediately cease its illegal & dangerous activities, in order to restore the control of the Ukrainian authority's overall nuclear facilities. France supports the efforts of the IAEA Director-General,” said Riviere.

IMAGE: AP