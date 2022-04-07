France Summons Russian Envoy To Paris Days After Announcing Ouster Of Kremlin Diplomats

In the latest development, the French government on Thursday summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris amid the ongoing war, Spectator Index reported. The development comes days after France announced that it would oust nearly 35 Russian diplomats as part of a unified European retaliation to the relentless military aggression by the Kremlin troops. The aforementioned decision comes in the wake of the horrifying civilian massacre in Ukraine's Bucha region, where Russian troops were pulled out from recently.

The Foreign Ministry of France said in a statement dated April 4, “France decided ... to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests," RFI reported. Further, the statement added, “This action is part of a European approach. Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of the French and Europeans.”

Apart from France, four other European nations such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, as well as the Czech Republic, have ordered the ouster of Russian personnel, claiming suspected espionage. Belgium declared the expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats, whereas the Netherlands had announced the deportation of 17 Russian envoys who, as per the Dutch Foreign Ministry, were operating as intelligence officials. At least four Russian diplomats have been ordered to leave Ireland, while at least one ambassador has been expelled from the Czech Republic.

France would provide technical assistance in probe of Russian army atrocities in Bucha

Meanwhile, in the wake of mounting international outcry over the horrifying genocide in Ukraine, France would provide technical as well as expert assistance in the investigation of Russian army atrocities in key cities such as Bucha, Irpin, and elsewhere. According to media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to offer all necessary cooperation in the investigation of Russia's crimes in Ukraine.

In addition to this, Zelenskyy also added that he has requested Macron to assist civilians imprisoned in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, which has been under Russian bombardment since the commencement of its special "military operations." France has further joined other nations in condemning the Bucha massacres at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Tuesday.

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, terrible photographs of citizens' bodies have emerged from numerous areas near Kyiv, notably Bucha. The roads of the city that had recently been freed from Russian soldiers, were filled with dead, some of whom had their wrists bound, along with bodies of naked women. While over 400 bodies have been recovered in Bucha alone, hundreds more have been found in neighbouring places.

Recent Sanctions against Russia

According to Lefigaro, citing FranceInter, French President Emmanuel Macron called for more financial penalties against Moscow on Monday, referencing Russian oil and gas. Macron told FranceInter that the images emerging from Ukraine's Bucha city were "unbearable" and that they showed quite significant indicators of war crimes.

Macron also stated that they will collaborate with European partners, particularly Germany, in imposing further monetary penalties against Russia. He also stated that those who commit crimes must take responsibility for their conduct.

