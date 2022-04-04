France To Expel A Slew Of Russian Diplomats Over War Atrocities In Ukraine's Bucha

In a significant political development, France on Monday announced that the country is preparing to expel at least 30 Russians "under the diplomatic status” in the wake of the war atrocities committed by the Russian troops in the northwest town of Bucha, near Kyiv. According to a statement published by the spokesperson for the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France will expel many Russian diplomats, whose activities it stressed, “are contrary to our security interests.” The statement further read, “This action is part of a European approach. Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of the French and Europeans.”

Earlier last month, four European countries -- the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and the Czech Republic -- had also announced the expulsions of Russian diplomats citing alleged espionage as Moscow’s war against Ukraine raged. While the Netherlands announced the expulsion of 17 Russian diplomats who, according to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, were acting as intelligence officers, Belgium stated that it has expelled 21 Russian diplomats. Ireland asked at least four Russian diplomats to leave, and the Czech Republic expelled at least one envoy. Russian embassies, meanwhile, in their response, had threatened a retaliatory measure against the "unfriendly" nations.

Germany expels 40 Russian envoys

Apart from France, Germany too had expelled 40 Russian envoys over the brutal civilian slayings in Bucha where dozens of bodies were found lined across the streets in the aftermath of the Russian occupation. In response to the 'unbelievable brutality,' Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that dozens of Russian officials were being declared as 'persona non grata'. The Olaf Scholz-led country has also warned of 'further measures', hinting that additional action was being prepared against Moscow in partnership with allies.

It is pertinent to note that Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As troops entered the Kyiv suburb, they found streets laden down with corpses of civilians, many with their hands tied on their backs. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday refuted all accusations relating to the slayings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. According to Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged" and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops.