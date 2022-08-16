France to Help Ukraine With Mine Clearance in Liberated Regions, Restoration Of Chernihiv

As the war in Ukraine enters its 174th day, with Kremlin troops being relentless in their pursuit of attacking more and more Ukrainian territories, the French government has shown its readiness to support Ukraine in clearing the landmines in Chernihiv Oblast and signalled that the country will also provide equipment and specialists for this operation in Ukraine.

This was said by Viacheslav Chaus, who is the head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration Viacheslav after a conference with representatives of the French Embassy in Ukraine, reported European Pravda.

"The French government is ready to help both in direct mine clearance with the involvement of its specialists and equipment, and to help train Ukrainian specialists, specifically in mine clearance of water bodies," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

France to help Ukraine with mine clearance in the liberated areas

#France is ready to help in the demining of the de-occupied territories of #Ukraine and in the restoration of #Chernihiv region, reports Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko. pic.twitter.com/v1QL55jffE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 16, 2022

During the meeting, the French representatives discussed ways to start the operation in the liberated territories and talked about the possibility of the creation of DNA laboratories to identify the dead people. Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry had announced the transfer of a mobile laboratory for rapid DNA analysis to Ukraine during the investigation of war crimes committed by the Russian forces.

Finland to help Ukraine in restoration of its infrastructure in Chernihiv region

Meanwhile, Finland has also signalled that it is ready to take part in the restoration of infrastructure destroyed during the warfare in Chernihiv Oblast. Also, the Finnish government on Tuesday announced that the country will reduce the issuance of tourist visas to Russian people and priority will only be given to Russian citizens who want to visit Finland for studies and work as well as for family reasons.

#Finland will reduce the issuance of tourist visas to #Russians.



Priority in obtaining #Finnish visas will be given to #Russian citizens wishing to visit Finland for studies and work, as well as for family reasons, said the head of the Foreign Ministry Pekka @Haavisto. pic.twitter.com/DdmfL8au4H — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 16, 2022

Post-war recovery for Ukraine

Earlier, the Swiss government on July 4 hosted a conference to find out a way forward for the world to help the war-battered nation recover and rebuild when Russia's war ends one day. Ignazio Cassis, who is the President of the Swiss Confederation, hosted embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also attended the conference, among others. During the meeting, Zelenskyy reiterated that the reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local project but a task of the entire world. "Restoring Ukraine means restoring the principles of life, restoring the space of life, restoring everything that makes humans," he said.