France To Host EU Energy Ministers Meeting On May 2 After Russia Halts Supplies

France will host a meeting of European Union energy ministers on May 2 to discuss the energy situation. The decision to hold the meeting of EU Energy ministers comes after the Russian energy giant halted gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria. The announcement regarding the meeting was made by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union in a tweet.

Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition of France, asserted that Europe continues to remain united after Russia stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Barbara Pompili informed that she will host all her counterparts for an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers in charge of energy on Monday, May 2. She made the announcement in response to the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union's tweet. The decision comes after Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off the gas supplies to Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz and Poland’s PGNiG as they did not make the payments in Russian rubles.

🔴 EU energy situation in the context of the war in #Ukraine : extraordinary meeting of the 🇪🇺 ministers in charge of energy on Monday 2 May. #EU2022FR #TTE pic.twitter.com/C6gyASrKcZ — Présidence française du Conseil de l’UE 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@Europe2022FR) April 27, 2022

À la suite de l’arrêt des livraisons de gaz russe à la Pologne et à la Bulgarie, les Européens restent unis et solidaires.



Je réunirai lundi après-midi mes homologues pour une session extraordinaire du Conseil des ministres en charge de l’énergie. #PFUE2022 https://t.co/Cy0GwXeNId — Barbara Pompili (@barbarapompili) April 27, 2022

The move by Gazprom came after Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced that "unfriendly countries" need to pay in rubles for importing gas from Moscow. Meanwhile, Polish state oil and gas company PGNiG confirmed that Gazprom had suspended the supplies of gas. PGNiG in the statement said that they had received a letter from Gazprom announcing the suspension of supplies under the Yamal contract. It further informed that PGNiG will continue to monitor the situation related to the halting of supplies by Gazprom. The energy firm stated that the transmission infrastructure managed by GAZ-SYSTEM is operating smoothly.

#PGNiG otrzymało od Gazpromu pismo zapowiadające całkowite wstrzymanie dostaw w ramach kontraktu jamalskiego. Spółka monitoruje sytuację i jest przygotowana na różne scenariusze. Obecnie dostawy do odbiorców są realizowane zgodnie z zapotrzebowaniem ⤵️https://t.co/oyyRJftOkg pic.twitter.com/cFvaBVxqt9 — PGNiG (@GK_PGNiG) April 26, 2022

Gazprom fully halts gas supplies to Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz and Poland’s PGNiG due to their failure to pay in rubleshttps://t.co/TriIMjWpyB — Gazprom (@GazpromEN) April 27, 2022

EU calls Gazprom's decision 'an attempt by Russia to blackmail'

In response to the energy supplies halt, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen called the suspension of gas to Poland and Bulgaria by Gazprom "an attempt by Russia to blackmail" them. Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the decision shows Moscow's "unreliability" as a gas supplier. She called the decision of Gazprom "unjustified and unacceptable" and asserted that they are ready for this scenario. EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen stated that they will continue to work with European and world leaders to ensure the security of the energy supply in Europe. According to Leyen, the EU has been working to ensure alternative deliveries and the best possible storage levels across the European Union. Meanwhile, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola criticized Russia for cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. She called for an urgent pan-European embargo on energy supplies controlled by the Kremlin. She added, "The EU will not be blackmailed. We are not afraid of Putin."

The 🇪🇺 will not be blackmailed. We are not afraid of Putin.



🇵🇱 🇧🇬 & other targeted states will find our support.@Europarl_EN calls for an immediate pan-European embargo on Kremlin-controlled energy supplies.



It’s time to cut our dependencies on autocrats once and for all. — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 27, 2022

Gazprom's announcement is another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas.



We are prepared for this scenario. We are mapping out our coordinated EU response.



Europeans can trust that we stand united and in solidarity with the Member States impacted. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 27, 2022

Image: AP