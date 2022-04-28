Last Updated:

France To Host EU Energy Ministers Meeting On May 2 After Russia Halts Supplies

France will host a meeting of EU energy ministers on May 2 to discuss the energy situation. The meeting comes after Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Poland.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
EU

Image: AP


France will host a meeting of European Union energy ministers on May 2 to discuss the energy situation. The decision to hold the meeting of EU Energy ministers comes after the Russian energy giant halted gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria. The announcement regarding the meeting was made by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union in a tweet.

Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition of France, asserted that Europe continues to remain united after Russia stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Barbara Pompili informed that she will host all her counterparts for an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers in charge of energy on Monday, May 2. She made the announcement in response to the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union's tweet. The decision comes after Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off the gas supplies to Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz and Poland’s PGNiG as they did not make the payments in Russian rubles.

BArbara

The move by Gazprom came after Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced that "unfriendly countries" need to pay in rubles for importing gas from Moscow. Meanwhile, Polish state oil and gas company PGNiG confirmed that Gazprom had suspended the supplies of gas. PGNiG in the statement said that they had received a letter from Gazprom announcing the suspension of supplies under the Yamal contract. It further informed that PGNiG will continue to monitor the situation related to the halting of supplies by Gazprom. The energy firm stated that the transmission infrastructure managed by GAZ-SYSTEM is operating smoothly.

READ | EU proposes law to stop abusive lawsuits against journalists
Pging

EU calls Gazprom's decision 'an attempt by Russia to blackmail' 

In response to the energy supplies halt, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen called the suspension of gas to Poland and Bulgaria by Gazprom "an attempt by Russia to blackmail" them. Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the decision shows Moscow's "unreliability" as a gas supplier. She called the decision of Gazprom "unjustified and unacceptable" and asserted that they are ready for this scenario. EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen stated that they will continue to work with European and world leaders to ensure the security of the energy supply in Europe. According to Leyen, the EU has been working to ensure alternative deliveries and the best possible storage levels across the European Union. Meanwhile, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola criticized Russia for cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. She called for an urgent pan-European embargo on energy supplies controlled by the Kremlin. She added, "The EU will not be blackmailed. We are not afraid of Putin."

READ | Russia dismisses EU's accusations of blackmail over switch to payment in rubles for gas

Image: AP

READ | EU Commission proposes to suspend import duties on all Ukrainian exports for one year
READ | 'Putin failed to divide Europeans': EU chief promises end of 'Russian fossil fuels era'

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: EU, Russia, Russian gas
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND