France To Persuade Russian President Of 'giving Up Weapons' To Prevent Spread Of Conflict

President Emmanuel Macron of France said he will continue to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to encourage him to give up weapons and avoid the war in Ukraine from spreading further. The French president emphasised that France was not at war with Russia and appreciated the Russian people's contribution to World War II.

"While holding permanent negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, I will also maintain contact, as long as I can and as necessary, with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in order to persuade him of giving up weapons to assist in the negotiations and prevent the spread of the conflict to the extent in which France can do that," Macron said in a speech to the French people late Wednesday.

He further added that today France stands with the Russians, who do not want this "disgraceful" war to be launched on their behalf, who accept the responsibility and fortitude to safeguard peace. After the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested aid to defend themselves from continued attacks by Ukrainian troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation last week. Western countries have sharply condemned Russia's military intervention and increased sanctions pressure on the Russian government.

ICC mulls opening a probe into Russia's targeting of residential areas

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, local government officials, and Amnesty International have all stated that Russia is committing war crimes and that the attacks must be investigated. The International Criminal Court (ICC), which investigates war crimes, is considering opening a probe into Russia's targeting of residential areas, BBC reported. To begin work, Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan needs the approval of ICC judges, but for the time being, he has directed his team to begin gathering evidence of abuses such as attacks on civilians.

According to the United Nations, more than 600,000 people have fled their homes in Ukraine to escape the conflict, and more than 130 civilians have been murdered in Ukraine since Thursday, including 13 children. Meanwhile, scores of Western envoys walked out of a UN human rights forum in Geneva on Tuesday as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began giving an address via video link.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP