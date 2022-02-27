As heavy fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to demand the withdrawal of the Russian military from Belarus "as soon as possible." In a telephone call with Lukashenko, Macron pressed that the Russian troops are "waging a unilateral and unjust war," the Macron's office, Elysee Palace said in a readout. Stressing the "deep brotherhood" between Belarus and Ukraine, Macron also called on Minsk to cooperate with the international community.

"The President of the French Republic requested the President of Belarus to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarusian soil as quickly as possible, as these troops are waging a unilateral and unjust war and he emphasized the need to cooperate with the international community in carrying out humanitarian operations to come to the aid of the Ukrainian people," French President Emmanuel Macron said, as quoted by Elysee Palace.

President Macron also denounced the "seriousness of a decision" which would authorize Russia to deploy nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil, the statement added. He also emphasised that owing to the harmonic relationship between Minsk and Kyiv, Belarus must refuse to be "Russia’s vassal and de facto accomplice in the war against Ukraine." Further, Macron also urged Lukashenko to collaborate with the international community and help carry out relief operations for stranded Ukrainians.

Russian troops will depart once military exercise ends, Putin assures Macron

Shortly after the telephonic conversation, Macron reportedly recieved a confirmation from Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian troops will depart from Belarus as soon that finished with the military exercises, Anadolu Agency reported. A similar assurance was offered by Putin earlier on February 20, Tass News Agency had reported. However, since Putin unleashed a war on Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have claimed that the country is facing an artillery attack with Russian troops advancing from northern borders with Belarus.

Belarus denies 'withdrawal of Russian troops' conversation

In a massive rebuttal, Belarusian President Lukashenko however denied that the two heads of state discussed speedy "withdrawal of Russian troops," Belta News Agency reported. For more than an hour, both the leaders discussed the broiling Russia-Ukraine conflict and Belarus' role in Europe. During the phone call, Lukashenko also clarified that Minsk allowing Russia to deploy nuclear weapons is "fake news." He added, "If the Belarusian nation is not being strangled, then conventional weapons and nuclear weapons are out of the question," Anadolu Agency reported, citing Lukashenko.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 declared war on Ukraine, saying that he attempted to "demilitarise and denazify" the territory and not occupy it. Russian forces since then have been raining air attacks and heavy artillery fire and have killed nearly 200 civilians and military personnel in Ukraine. Demolished residential buildings and schools have also forced nearly 1.5 million to displace internally, the Associated Press reported. In a further intensification of the war, Russian forces on Sunday blew up has a pipeline in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.

While Ukrainian armed forces have put up a strong resistance against Russia, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has also displayed strong leadership, refusing to leave his country and citizens despite believing he is Russia's "number 1 target." Meanwhile, the Western nations, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and more have imposed penalties on targetted Russian entities. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Saturday announced targetted sanctions on Putin, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and several other senior personnel from Kremlin. The suit was followed by the US.

(Image: AP)