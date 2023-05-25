France's Le Penn Calls Crimea Legitimate Part Of Russia; 'I Am A Supporter Of Referendum'

The leader of France’s National Rally Party, Marine Le Pen took a controversial stance on Wednesday when she said Crimea is a “legitimate” part of the Russian territory. The remark from one of the most prominent opposition leaders in France came during her address to the deputies of the French National Assembly, the lower chamber of the country’s parliament, Tass reported. The Crimean peninsula located in the south of Ukraine has been a point of contention between two warring countries. In the year 2014, Russia officially annexed the peninsula. However, Crimea has been one of the major sites of conflict between Russia and Ukraine ever since the war started in February last year.

"Crimea has been Russian for two centuries and has been Ukrainian for only 60 years after having been handed over by a dictator on a whim," Le Pen asserted during her speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday. "I am a staunch supporter of referendums. I believe that Crimean residents have freely voiced their desire to be part of Russia through voting,” she added. The French politician then went on to recall her trip to the Crimean Peninsula and proclaimed that people residing in the arid region are more “inclined towards Russia”.

"No one left its (Crimean) territory after the referendum. This voting reflected the will of the Crimean population," Le Pen noted. "I have my own impressions from my trips to Crimea, where I talked to the [peninsula’s] residents and could see for myself that they are more inclined towards Russia,” she added. The daughter of veteran French populist leader Jean-Marie Le Pen has taken a similar stance in the past as well. Back in 2017, she stated that the annexation of Crimea is “totally legitimate”.

‘A legal annexation,‘ Le Pen

During an interview with French Channel BFM TV in 2017, Le Pen sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and stated that the annexation of Crimea was ‘legal’. “I absolutely disagree that it was an illegal annexation: a referendum was held and residents of Crimea chose to rejoin Russia,” she asserted in the interview. At that time Le Pen was running for the French presidency which she lost to the current French President Emmanuel Macron. “I see no grounds whatsoever to question this referendum,” she asserted at that time. A month after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Kremlin organised a referendum. The referendum saw more than 95% of voters in Crimea willing to join Moscow. However, the West especially the United Kingdom has called the referendum illegal in the past.