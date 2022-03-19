French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to lift the siege of Ukraine's Mariupol, allow humanitarian access and order an immediate cease-fire. Macron spoke with the Russian leader on the phone for 70 minutes, during which he revisited complaints about repeated attacks on civilians and Russia's failure to respect human rights in Ukraine. Putin, in turn, laid the blame for the war on Ukraine, Macron's office said.

In recent days, Macron has been pushing for a cease-fire in phone calls with Putin and has spoken on an almost daily basis with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prior to the call, the French President said he talks to Putin because he believes there is a way toward peace, between the Ukrainian resistance, tough Western sanctions, and diplomatic pressure. “We must do everything to find it,” he said. Macron has also vouched for a political settlement of the all-out conflict and joined its Western and European allies to pressure Russia to de-escalate tensions. Earlier this week, the French pledged to continue speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the lack of fruitful outcome.

Last week, Macron gathered EU leaders at the Versailles palace, west of Paris, to discuss sanctions against Russia. France holds the rotating presidency of the European Union Council, which gives Macron a key role in coordinating the bloc of 27’s response. Next week, he is expected to be seen alongside US President Joe Biden, who is to come to Brussels for a NATO summit.

The developments come as the Russian attack on Ukraine intensified with each passing day since it began on February 24. Nothing the escalating devastation in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko on Thursday demanded Moscow must give up its rights granted by the UN Charter, under which Russia currently holds power to veto. His statement came after Moscow defied the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine.

