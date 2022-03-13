France's Macron Holds three-way Call With German Chancellor & Putin On Ukraine War

With no sign of Russia ending the war against Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron had a three-way call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the intensifying situation. According to the office of the French President, the call was 'very frank and difficult'.

According to French officials, there was no indication of ending the war in a call that lasted for an hour with the Russian leader on Saturday. While the European leaders continue to impose sanctions on Moscow as a way to punish Putin, the Russian President has not intended to change his mind.

French President on Russia's attack on Ukraine's nuclear plant

Earlier on March 6, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and raised concerns about the safety of nuclear plants in Ukraine. This came after Russian shelling sparked a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

In a tweet, Macron wrote, "I spoke with President Putin and then with President Zelensky. We are striving to preserve the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants, in addition to other priority demands we presented to Russia: a ceasefire and the protection of civilians".

Russian troops on March 4 occupied Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, with managers working at "gunpoint" after a fire caused by their attack was extinguished.

As the war entered 17th day on Saturday, Russian military forces are around 15 miles from the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, according to a UK intelligence update. This has raised concerns over the possibility of s large attack by Russia on the capital city.

While Russia has been accused of preventing the evacuation of Ukrainian people from the heavily besieged port city of Mariupol in the south of the country. It is learned that the condition in Mariupol is getting worst as the city continues to face scarcity of food, water, and electricity.

On Friday, in a move that suggests Moscow is expanding its attacks towards western Ukraine, more cities were attacked by Russian airstrikes. As per the new satellite images, long-immobile Russian convoy north of Kyiv has been redeployed to towns and forests outside the city, as a sign of an advancing movement towards the country's capital.

