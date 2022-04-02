France's Macron Meets Ukrainian Parl Delegation; Vows To Extend Support Till The End

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday met Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov along with a delegation of the Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada. This came days after mayor Fedorov was released by Russian troops after being abducted for around five days.

While the President warmly greeted mayor Federov, he also took a detailed account of the survival story of the mayor and was overwhelmed after hearing his story. Hearing the story, the French President extended his full support to Ukraine and further said, "It is difficult to imagine what the mayor of Melitopol, abducted by the army, survived. Now he is free, and we heard his story. It is stunning. I expressed to him and to the MPs who came with him our admiration and support. Side by side with, decisively, and to the end!"

Enlevé par l'armée russe, on ne peut imaginer ce que le maire de Melitopol a vécu. Libre, il témoigne. Son histoire nous bouleverse. Je lui ai dit, ainsi qu'aux députées ukrainiennes avec lui, notre admiration et notre soutien. Aux côtés de l'Ukraine, déterminés, nous le restons. pic.twitter.com/OYu1lTEfA8 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the meeting between the French President and the delegation of the Ukrainian Parliament took place at the Élysée Palace in Paris and held several discussions on many key issues. On one hand, while the Melitopol mayor shared his story of captivity, the delegation and the representative discussed the urgent issues surrounding sanctions and the need to strengthen them.

Key discussions between France and Ukrainian delegation

As stated by the Ukrainian parliament, the delegation noted that the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross followed by the contributions of millions of people including France will come at a risk of being redistributed in Russia. Following this, the delegation also sought a shutdown of propaganda broadcasts in Russia saying that more than 11 channels continue to rule the country. They also mentioned the sudden disappearances and abduction of Ukrainian leaders.

While France has reiterated that all its sanctions will not be lifted from Russia until the last Russian soldier leaves Ukraine, it has also joined the group of countries ready to provide security guarantees and further will be providing an additional € 300 million to Ukraine.

Some of the other key points of discussions included further sanctions of the expanded format, full membership in the European Union, further military requirements, need for more humanitarian corridors, relocation of Ukrainian businesses and reduction of trade barriers, freezing of Russian assets to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine, among others.

Image: Twitter/@EmmanuelMacron