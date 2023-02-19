France's Macron Says Russia Must Be Defeated In Its War Against Ukraine But Not 'crushed'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that he wants Russia to get defeated in war against Ukraine but not "crushed". “I do not think, as some people do, that we must aim for a total defeat of Russia, attacking Russia on its own soil. Those observers want to, above all else, crush Russia. That has never been the position of France and it will never be our position,” Macron said in an interview with French newspapers JDD and Le Figaro and broadcaster France Inter.

Speaking to the reporters after he returned from the Munich Security Conference, the French leader pushed for the allies and partners of Ukraine to step up support for Kyiv's forces to fight invading troops. "France is prepared for a drawn-out conflict," Macron noted. He predicted that neither side would fully prevail in the conflict. The French leader, however, urged that the war shall not be taken to Russian soil.

"I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position," French President Macron said. "I am convinced that, in the end, this will not conclude militarily," he added.

"I don't believe a second in regime change," says French President @EmmanuelMacron at #MSC2023. "We have to find a way to force #Russia to come back to the table under the conditions of Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/5bcrlZnSKd — Munich Security Conference (@MunSecConf) February 17, 2023

'Now is not time to talk to Russia': Macron

At the Munich Conference, Macron reiterated more military support for Ukraine's forces to counter Russia's ongoing invasion. "We absolutely need to intensify our support and our effort to the resistance of the Ukrainian people and its army and help them to launch a counter-offensive which alone can allow credible negotiations, determined by Ukraine, its authorities and its people," Macron said, adding that Russia's President Vladimir Putin must be defeated in the “catastrophic and unjustified" war.

As he took the press questions after the conference, Macron said, “Now the question is how to resist? How to help the Ukrainians to make something on the ground, something which will force Russia to come back to the table on the conditions of Ukraine.” In an angst-laden tone, Macron said that now wasn't the time to hold any "talks" with Russia. He also noted that Russia is “on European soil,” and that "none of us will change geography."